29.11.2019 03:45:00

Food Recall Warning - Cilento brand Mozzarella di Bufala Campana recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/34voWWh

OTTAWA, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - A.M. Berchicci is recalling Cilento brand Mozzarella di Bufala Campana from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Quebec and Ontario.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Cilento

Mozzarella di Bufala Campana

200 g

8 16785 02008 5

19 DEC 15

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

28.11.19
Palladium mit neuem Rekordhoch
28.11.19
SMI pausiert auf Rekordniveau | BX Swiss TV
28.11.19
Vontobel: Luxusgüterbranche im Umbruch?
28.11.19
SMI weiter im Höhenrausch
28.11.19
Weekly-Hits: Weihnachtsgeschäft & Online-Handel
28.11.19
MRBC mit extra Weinachtscoupon
25.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
mehr
SMI pausiert auf Rekordniveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zwei neue Bitcoin-Fonds am Start: Novogratz will auch ältere Generation von Kryptowährungen überzeugen
Federal Reserve präsentiert positiven Ausblick
Grosser Zukauf: Evoke Wealth deckt sich mit Gold ein
Wisekey-Aktie im Aufwind: Wisekey läutet Handel mit US-Zertifikaten voraussichtlich am 4. Dezember ein
SMI beendet Handel nahe Nulllinie -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen schwächer -- US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
Swatch lanciert "Swatch Pay" mit Wirecard in Deutschland und Österreich
Kursziel unter aktuellem Börsenpreis: Warum Wells Fargo für Netflix die Reissleine zieht
Gewinnwarnung: Elma rechnet trotz höherem Umsatz mit tieferem Gewinn im 2019
Blockchain für PayPal trotz Rückzug aus Libra-Projekt von Interesse
OSRAM-Aktie verliert: OSRAM-Aktionäre dienen ams bislang 3,3 Prozent der Aktien an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel nahe Nulllinie -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen schwächer -- US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt fanden Anleger am Donnerstag keine eindeutige Richtung. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Wall Street bleibt am Donnerstag wegen Thanksgiving geschlossen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen negative Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;