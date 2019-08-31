|
Food Recall Warning - Certain The Deli-Shop brand Pâtés recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Les Spécialités Prodal (1975) Ltée is recalling certain The Deli-Shop brand Pâtés from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Quebec.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
The Deli-Shop
Country-style Pâté – Cognac
150 g
0 59749 95188 3
2019SE26
The Deli-Shop
Country-style Pâté – Pepper
150 g
0 59749 95189 0
2019SE26
The Deli-Shop
Country-style Pâté – Old Fashioned
150 g
0 59749 95187 6
2019SE26
The Deli-Shop
Liver Pâté – Fine Herbs
150 g
0 59749 95191 3
2019SE26
The Deli-Shop
Liver Pâté – Garlic
150 g
0 59749 95190 6
2019SE26
The Deli-Shop
Liver Pâté – Old Fashioned
150 g
0 59749 95192 0
2019SE26
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
