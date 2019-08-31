31.08.2019 07:10:00

Food Recall Warning - Certain The Deli-Shop brand Pâtés recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2Pv2Q31

OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Les Spécialités Prodal (1975) Ltée is recalling certain The Deli-Shop brand Pâtés from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Quebec.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

The Deli-Shop

Country-style Pâté – Cognac

150 g

0 59749 95188 3

2019SE26

The Deli-Shop

Country-style Pâté – Pepper

150 g

0 59749 95189 0

2019SE26

The Deli-Shop

Country-style Pâté – Old Fashioned

150 g

0 59749 95187 6

2019SE26

The Deli-Shop

Liver Pâté – Fine Herbs

150 g

0 59749 95191 3

2019SE26

The Deli-Shop

Liver Pâté – Garlic

150 g

0 59749 95190 6

2019SE26

The Deli-Shop

Liver Pâté – Old Fashioned

150 g

0 59749 95192 0

2019SE26

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

