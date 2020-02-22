22.02.2020 23:05:00

Food Recall Warning - Certain Sawmill Bay Shellfish brand Pacific Aquacultured Oysters recalled due to norovirus

OTTAWA, Feb. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Sawmill Bay Shellfish Co. Ltd. is recalling certain Sawmill Bay Shellfish brand Pacific Aquacultured Oysters from the marketplace due to norovirus.  Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia and Alberta. 

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Additional Information

Sawmill Bay Shellfish

Pacific Aquacultured Oysters

By the dozen

None

Lots: 453 and 454

Sold only to hotels, restaurants and institutions

None

Pacific Aquacultured Oysters

Variable count

None

None – All units sold from February 12 to 19, 2020, inclusive

Sold at Codfather's Seafood Market, Kelowna BC

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness).  Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

