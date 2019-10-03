+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
03.10.2019 06:03:00

Food Recall Warning - Certain sandwiches and in-store made chicken salads recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1570070035095/1570070041177

OTTAWA, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Sobey's Inc. is recalling certain sandwiches and in-store made chicken salads from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination of the diced chicken used to make these products.  Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following chicken salad products have been sold in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Northwest Ontario.  The following Chicken & Bacon Caesar Tortilla product has been sold in Hudson News stores in airports in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta only.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

None

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Tortilla

1 unit

0 97919 00012 2

Best Before OC04

IGA

Chicken Salad In-Store made

variable

Starts with

217061

 

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

IGA

Classic Chicken Salad

1 piece

285937 804994

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03

IGA

Chicken Mulligatawny Salad

Variable

Starts with

258279

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

IGA

Classic Meal Chicken Salad

335 g

255340 206494

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04

Safeway

Chicken Salad In-Store made

Variable

Starts with

0217061

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Safeway

Buffalo Chicken Sld

Variable

Starts with

0215437

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Safeway

Classic Meal Chicken Salad

335g

0255340 206494

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04

Safeway

Chicken Mulligatawny Salad

Variable

Starts with

0258279

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Safeway

Chicken Salad Sandwich

1

0217208 804990

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Safeway

Mini Crsnt Chckn Sld

1

0225999 804990

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03

Safeway

Curried Chicken Salad with Raisins

Variable

Starts with

0229294

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Sobeys

Classic Chicken Salad

Variable

Starts with

285937

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03

Sobeys

Chicken Salad In-Store made

Variable

Starts with

217061

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Sobeys

Chicken Mulligatawny Salad

Variable

Starts with

258279

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Sobeys

Curried Chicken Salad with Raisins

Variable

Starts with

229294

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Sobeys

Buffalo Chicken Sld

Variable

Starts with

215437

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Sobeys

Classic Meal Chicken Salad

335 g

2 55340 206494

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

Imported diced chicken used in these products has been associated with an outbreak investigation, however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

