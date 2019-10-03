|
Food Recall Warning - Certain sandwiches and in-store made chicken salads recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
OTTAWA, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Sobey's Inc. is recalling certain sandwiches and in-store made chicken salads from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination of the diced chicken used to make these products. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following chicken salad products have been sold in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Northwest Ontario. The following Chicken & Bacon Caesar Tortilla product has been sold in Hudson News stores in airports in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta only.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
None
Chicken & Bacon Caesar Tortilla
1 unit
0 97919 00012 2
Best Before OC04
IGA
Chicken Salad In-Store made
variable
Starts with
217061
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
IGA
Classic Chicken Salad
1 piece
285937 804994
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03
IGA
Chicken Mulligatawny Salad
Variable
Starts with
258279
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
IGA
Classic Meal Chicken Salad
335 g
255340 206494
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04
Safeway
Chicken Salad In-Store made
Variable
Starts with
0217061
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
Safeway
Buffalo Chicken Sld
Variable
Starts with
0215437
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
Safeway
Classic Meal Chicken Salad
335g
0255340 206494
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04
Safeway
Chicken Mulligatawny Salad
Variable
Starts with
0258279
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
Safeway
Chicken Salad Sandwich
1
0217208 804990
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
Safeway
Mini Crsnt Chckn Sld
1
0225999 804990
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03
Safeway
Curried Chicken Salad with Raisins
Variable
Starts with
0229294
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
Sobeys
Classic Chicken Salad
Variable
Starts with
285937
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03
Sobeys
Chicken Salad In-Store made
Variable
Starts with
217061
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
Sobeys
Chicken Mulligatawny Salad
Variable
Starts with
258279
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
Sobeys
Curried Chicken Salad with Raisins
Variable
Starts with
229294
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
Sobeys
Buffalo Chicken Sld
Variable
Starts with
215437
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
Sobeys
Classic Meal Chicken Salad
335 g
2 55340 206494
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
Imported diced chicken used in these products has been associated with an outbreak investigation, however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
