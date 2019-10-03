Food Recall Warning - Certain sandwiches and in-store made chicken salads recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1570070035095/1570070041177

OTTAWA, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Sobey's Inc. is recalling certain sandwiches and in-store made chicken salads from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination of the diced chicken used to make these products. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following chicken salad products have been sold in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Northwest Ontario. The following Chicken & Bacon Caesar Tortilla product has been sold in Hudson News stores in airports in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta only.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes None Chicken & Bacon Caesar Tortilla 1 unit 0 97919 00012 2 Best Before OC04 IGA Chicken Salad In-Store made variable Starts with 217061 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 IGA Classic Chicken Salad 1 piece 285937 804994 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03 IGA Chicken Mulligatawny Salad Variable Starts with 258279 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 IGA Classic Meal Chicken Salad 335 g 255340 206494 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04 Safeway Chicken Salad In-Store made Variable Starts with 0217061 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Safeway Buffalo Chicken Sld Variable Starts with 0215437 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Safeway Classic Meal Chicken Salad 335g 0255340 206494 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04 Safeway Chicken Mulligatawny Salad Variable Starts with 0258279 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Safeway Chicken Salad Sandwich 1 0217208 804990 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Safeway Mini Crsnt Chckn Sld 1 0225999 804990 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03 Safeway Curried Chicken Salad with Raisins Variable Starts with 0229294 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Sobeys Classic Chicken Salad Variable Starts with 285937 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03 Sobeys Chicken Salad In-Store made Variable Starts with 217061 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Sobeys Chicken Mulligatawny Salad Variable Starts with 258279 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Sobeys Curried Chicken Salad with Raisins Variable Starts with 229294 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Sobeys Buffalo Chicken Sld Variable Starts with 215437 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Sobeys Classic Meal Chicken Salad 335 g 2 55340 206494 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

Imported diced chicken used in these products has been associated with an outbreak investigation, however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.

