+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
02.10.2019 02:52:00

Food Recall Warning - Certain Quality Fast Foods brand Sandwiches recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at http://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1569965839010/1569965845052

OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - HQ Fine Foods is recalling sandwiches from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Quality Fast
Foods

Deli Chicken
Salad Sandwich
White

188 g

0 58578 47537 9

BEST BEFORE
OC 03
OC 10

Quality Fast
Foods

Deli Roast Beef
& Cheese
Sandwich White

196 g

0 58578 47533 1

BEST BEFORE
OC 03
OC 10

Quality Fast
Foods

Deli Egg Salad
Sandwich White

188 g

0 58578 47535 5

BEST BEFORE
OC 03
OC 10

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products but there have been illnesses associated with imported diced chicken.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

01.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
01.10.19
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
01.10.19
Gold fällt auf 2-Monatstief
01.10.19
SMI - Das Rekordhoch ist zum Greifen nah
30.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Idorsia Ltd
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Besteht ein Zusammenhang zwischen dem Goldpreis und Donald Trumps Politik?
Tesla-Fahrzeuge: Ende des kostenlosen Internetzugangs?
ams-Aktie gewinnt, OSRAM-Aktie im Minush: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre
SMI mit herben Abschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Nikkei schliesst mit positiven Vorzeichen
Sunrise-Aktie büsst ein: Sunrise strebt für UPC-Übernahme geringere Kapitalerhöhung an
SMI beendet Handel in Grün -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX letztendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
NIO-Aktie auf Talfahrt - Tesla-Konkurrent in der Krise
September 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Streamingdienst unter Druck - Credit Suisse senkt Ausblick für Netflix

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit herben Abschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Nikkei schliesst mit positiven Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag deutlich schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel am Nachmittag kräftig zurück. Die Wall Street verlor nach schwachen US-Daten deutlich. Japans Börse zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich, während an den Börsen in Hongkong und China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB