02.10.2019 02:52:00
Food Recall Warning - Certain Quality Fast Foods brand Sandwiches recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Product photos are available at http://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1569965839010/1569965845052
OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - HQ Fine Foods is recalling sandwiches from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold nationally.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Quality Fast
Deli Chicken
188 g
0 58578 47537 9
BEST BEFORE
Quality Fast
Deli Roast Beef
196 g
0 58578 47533 1
BEST BEFORE
Quality Fast
Deli Egg Salad
188 g
0 58578 47535 5
BEST BEFORE
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products but there have been illnesses associated with imported diced chicken.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
