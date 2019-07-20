|
20.07.2019 03:46:00
Food Recall Warning - Certain Pacific Oysters may be unsafe due to a marine biotoxin which causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2GfXXnx
OTTAWA, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling certain Pacific oysters from the marketplace due to a marine biotoxin which causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
Recalled products
Processor
Product
Size
Code
Harvest Date
Union Bay Seafood Ltd.
Pacific oysters, Mica's Petite
Effingham Inlet
5 dozen
Location: BC 23-6
Landfile: 1403799
Lot: 20190715NW
14 July 2019
Union Bay Seafood Ltd.
Pacific oysters
Effingham Inlet Xs
5 dozen
Location: BC 23-6
Landfile: 1403799
Lot: 20190715NW
14 July 2019
Intercity Packers Ltd.
Oyster N/Shell
Effingham XSM
5 dozen
Harvest Location: BC 23-6
LF#: 1403799
P.O. No.: 114994
7/14/2019
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Paralytic shellfish toxins are a group of natural toxins that sometimes accumulate in bivalve shellfish that include oysters, clams, scallops, mussels and cockles. Non-bivalve shellfish, such as whelks, can also accumulate Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxins. These toxins can cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) if consumed. Symptoms of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) include tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, hands and feet, and difficulty swallowing with an onset of a few minutes and up to 10 hours after consumption. In severe situations, this can proceed to difficulty walking, muscle paralysis, respiratory paralysis and death.
- Learn more about the health risks or Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen im Minus -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiatische Indizes steigen deutlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung vor dem Wochenende ins Negative. An der deutschen Börse ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit roten Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien konnten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne verbuchen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}