20.07.2019 03:46:00

Food Recall Warning - Certain Pacific Oysters may be unsafe due to a marine biotoxin which causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2GfXXnx

OTTAWA, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling certain Pacific oysters from the marketplace due to a marine biotoxin which causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. 

Recalled products

 

Processor

Product

Size

Code

Harvest Date

Union Bay Seafood Ltd.

Pacific oysters, Mica's Petite

Effingham Inlet

5 dozen

Location: BC 23-6

Landfile: 1403799

Lot: 20190715NW

14 July 2019

Union Bay Seafood Ltd.

Pacific oysters

Effingham Inlet Xs

5 dozen

Location: BC 23-6

Landfile: 1403799

Lot: 20190715NW

14 July 2019

 

Intercity Packers Ltd.

Oyster N/Shell

Effingham XSM

5 dozen

Harvest Location: BC 23-6

LF#: 1403799

P.O. No.: 114994

7/14/2019

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Paralytic shellfish toxins are a group of natural toxins that sometimes accumulate in bivalve shellfish that include oysters, clams, scallops, mussels and cockles. Non-bivalve shellfish, such as whelks, can also accumulate Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxins. These toxins can cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) if consumed. Symptoms of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) include tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, hands and feet, and difficulty swallowing with an onset of a few minutes and up to 10 hours after consumption. In severe situations, this can proceed to difficulty walking, muscle paralysis, respiratory paralysis and death.

  • Learn more about the health risks or Learn more about common food allergies
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.07.19
Die Musik spielt bei Gold und Silber
19.07.19
Dividenden - Der Rendite auf die Sprünge helfen
19.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Engie SA, EDF, Enel
19.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Credit Linked Notes auf Peugeot
19.07.19
SMI weiter beeindruckend stark
17.07.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken auf ein Zweijahrestief
Kryptobulle hält einen Kursrückgang als positives Signal für den Bitcoin
KW 29: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Altmaier: Bei Wasserstoff "Nummer eins in der Welt werden"
Darum notiert der Euro zum Franken weiter klar unter 1,11
Aktien Schweiz: Anfangsgewinne bröckeln ab
Scout24 kauft ab September eigene Aktien im dreistelligen Millionenbetrag zurück - Aktie fester
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bundesnetzagentur kündigt höhere Strafen für Versorger an
Morgan Stanley: Dieses neue Geschäft von Amazon stellt eine "100 Milliarden-Dollar-Chance" dar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen im Minus -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiatische Indizes steigen deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung vor dem Wochenende ins Negative. An der deutschen Börse ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit roten Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien konnten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne verbuchen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB