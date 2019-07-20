Food Recall Warning - Certain Pacific Oysters may be unsafe due to a marine biotoxin which causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2GfXXnx

OTTAWA, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling certain Pacific oysters from the marketplace due to a marine biotoxin which causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

Recalled products

Processor Product Size Code Harvest Date Union Bay Seafood Ltd. Pacific oysters, Mica's Petite Effingham Inlet 5 dozen Location: BC 23-6 Landfile: 1403799 Lot: 20190715NW 14 July 2019 Union Bay Seafood Ltd. Pacific oysters Effingham Inlet Xs 5 dozen Location: BC 23-6 Landfile: 1403799 Lot: 20190715NW 14 July 2019 Intercity Packers Ltd. Oyster N/Shell Effingham XSM 5 dozen Harvest Location: BC 23-6 LF#: 1403799 P.O. No.: 114994 7/14/2019

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Paralytic shellfish toxins are a group of natural toxins that sometimes accumulate in bivalve shellfish that include oysters, clams, scallops, mussels and cockles. Non-bivalve shellfish, such as whelks, can also accumulate Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxins. These toxins can cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) if consumed. Symptoms of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) include tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, hands and feet, and difficulty swallowing with an onset of a few minutes and up to 10 hours after consumption. In severe situations, this can proceed to difficulty walking, muscle paralysis, respiratory paralysis and death.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

