29.11.2020 00:21:00
Food Recall Warning - Certain Metro brand products recalled due to Salmonella
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Metro Ontario Inc. is recalling certain Metro brand products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Metro
Fresh 2 Go Black Forest Ham Pinwheel
Various
Starts with 0238325
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Beef Inside Round Alouette Stfd W/Spinach/Swiss Chees
Various
Starts with 0223355
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Pork Loin Center Pinwheel Spinach Pepper Cheese
Various
Starts with 0219678
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Pork Loin Centre Chops Boneless W/Spinach/Cheese
Various
Starts with 0215644
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Salmon Torenado
Various
Starts with 0223622
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Salmon Torenado
Various
Starts with 0223621
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Rainbow Trout Stuffed With Vegetable & Cheese
Various
Starts with 0219859
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Rainbow Trout Stuffed With Vegetable & Cheese
Various
Starts with 0219862
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Haddock Vegetable Tournedos
Various
Starts with 0219153
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Haddock Vegetable Cheese Tournedos
Various
Starts with 0219151
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Cod Vegetable Roast
Various
Starts with 0219165
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Cod Vegetable/ Cheese Tournedos
Various
Starts with 0219160
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Tilapia Roast Stuffed Vegeable /Cheese
Various
Starts with 0219154
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Tilapia Roast Stuffed With Vegetable & Cheese
Various
Starts with 0219155
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Spinach-Fruit Salad W/Nuts
180 g
Starts with 0226644
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Spinach and Fruit Salad Supersize 400G with Nuts
400 g
Starts with 0204590
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Tropical Green Juice
350 ML
Starts with 0222482
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Tropical Green Juice
500 ML
Starts with 0235094
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Hawaiian Green Juice
350 ML
Starts with 0222473
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Hawaiian Green Juice
500 ML
Starts with 0235092
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
F2GO Kale-Quinoa Wrap with Hummus
Various
Starts with 0222762
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
