29.11.2020 00:21:00

Food Recall Warning - Certain Metro brand products recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Metro Ontario Inc. is recalling certain Metro brand products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Metro

Fresh 2 Go Black Forest Ham Pinwheel

Various

Starts with 0238325

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Beef Inside Round Alouette Stfd W/Spinach/Swiss Chees

Various

Starts with 0223355

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Pork Loin Center Pinwheel Spinach Pepper Cheese

Various

Starts with 0219678

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Pork Loin Centre Chops Boneless W/Spinach/Cheese

Various

Starts with 0215644

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Salmon Torenado

Various

Starts with 0223622

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Salmon Torenado

Various

Starts with 0223621

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Rainbow Trout Stuffed With Vegetable & Cheese

Various

Starts with 0219859

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Rainbow Trout Stuffed With Vegetable & Cheese

Various

Starts with 0219862

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Haddock Vegetable Tournedos

Various

Starts with 0219153

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Haddock Vegetable Cheese Tournedos

Various

Starts with 0219151

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Cod Vegetable Roast

Various

Starts with 0219165

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Cod Vegetable/ Cheese Tournedos

Various

Starts with 0219160

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Tilapia Roast Stuffed Vegeable /Cheese

Various

Starts with 0219154

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Tilapia Roast Stuffed With Vegetable & Cheese

Various

Starts with 0219155

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Spinach-Fruit Salad W/Nuts

180 g

Starts with 0226644

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Spinach and Fruit Salad Supersize 400G with Nuts

400 g

Starts with 0204590

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Tropical Green Juice

350 ML

Starts with 0222482

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Tropical Green Juice

500 ML

Starts with 0235094

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Hawaiian Green Juice

350 ML

Starts with 0222473

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

Hawaiian Green Juice

500 ML

Starts with 0235092

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

Metro

F2GO Kale-Quinoa Wrap with Hummus

Various

Starts with 0222762

All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

