25.02.2020 03:47:00
Food Recall Warning - Celebrate brand frozen profiteroles and eclairs recalled due to Salmonella
OTTAWA, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited is recalling Celebrate brand frozen profiteroles and eclairs from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products were sold at the Giant Tiger locations listed below:
- 417 Wellington St., St. Thomas, Ontario
- 350 Scott St., St. Catharines, Ontario
- 29 Chambers St., Smith Falls, Ontario
- 2480 Walkley Rd., Ottawa, Ontario
- 6061 Hazeldean Rd. Stittsville, Ontario
- 4501 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, Ontario
- 330 avenue St-Laurent, Louiseville, Quebec
- 1254 boulevard Louis-XIV, Quebec City, Quebec
- 46 Robie St., Truro, Nova Scotia
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Celebrate
Mini Chocolate Eclairs
365 g
8 858762 720047
All codes
Celebrate
Classical Profiteroles / Classic Profiteroles
325 g
8 858762 720009
All codes
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. A Food Recall Warning was previously issued for these products on April 26, 2019. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
The Public Health Agency of Canada investigated an outbreak of Salmonella infections associated with these products. The outbreak appears to be over, and the investigation has been closed. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this closed outbreak investigation.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
