25.02.2020 03:47:00

Food Recall Warning - Celebrate brand frozen profiteroles and eclairs recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited is recalling Celebrate brand frozen profiteroles and eclairs from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products were sold at the Giant Tiger locations listed below:

  • 417 Wellington St., St. Thomas, Ontario
  • 350 Scott St., St. Catharines, Ontario
  • 29 Chambers St., Smith Falls, Ontario
  • 2480 Walkley Rd., Ottawa, Ontario
  • 6061 Hazeldean Rd. Stittsville, Ontario
  • 4501 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, Ontario
  • 330 avenue St-Laurent, Louiseville, Quebec
  • 1254 boulevard Louis-XIV, Quebec City, Quebec
  • 46 Robie St., Truro, Nova Scotia

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Celebrate

Mini Chocolate Eclairs

365 g

8 858762 720047

All codes

Celebrate

Classical Profiteroles / Classic Profiteroles

325 g

8 858762 720009

All codes

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. A Food Recall Warning was previously issued for these products on April 26, 2019. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

The Public Health Agency of Canada investigated an outbreak of Salmonella infections associated with these products. The outbreak appears to be over, and the investigation has been closed. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this closed outbreak investigation.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

24.02.20
Startschuss für die Dividendensaison
24.02.20
Demographic Challenges to Growth
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Gilead Sciences – Trendwende voraus?
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
24.02.20
SMI vor schwieriger Woche
24.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Versicherer - mit und ohne Callable Feature
20.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Banco Santander SA, Kering SA, ASML Holding NV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Gauland beklagt Hetze gegen AfD und warnt vor Gefährdung der Demokratie
Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Hedgefonds mit "Crash-Versicherung": So will ein Experte von den Bären profitieren
Aktien von Dufry, Swatch und Richemont leiden kräftig unter Coronavirus-Sorgen
Hat Krypto-Gegner Buffett seine Meinung zu Bitcoin & Co. geändert?
So stark ist der Schweizer Franken laut Big-Mac-Index

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Das Coronavirus sorgte für kräftige Abschläge in der Schweiz und in Deutschland. An der Wall Street kam es ebenfalls zu heftigen Verlusten. Auch Marktteilnehmer in Fernost befürchten eine Coronavirus-Pandemie.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;