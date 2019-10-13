13.10.2019 01:33:00

Food Recall Warning - Butcher's Pride Corned Beef and Pastrami recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1570907715707/1570907721821

OTTAWA, Oct. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Nossack Fine Meats Ltd. is recalling Butcher's Pride Corned Beef and Pastrami from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed or repackaged them, you are advised to contact the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Butcher's Pride

Corned Beef

Variable

NA

BEST BEFORE

2019NO27

Butcher's Pride

Pastrami

Variable

NA

BEST BEFORE

2019NO27

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11.10.19
Ölpreise legen deutlich zu, Angriff auf iranischen Öltanker schürt neue Spannungen
11.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
11.10.19
Die Anleger werden wieder mutiger
11.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanalbereich erreicht / Novartis – Aktie vor Richtungswechsel?
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stratege: Der Goldpreis könnte schon bald bis auf 2'000 US-Dollar anziehen
Darum glaubt Starinvestor Frank Thelen nicht an Bitcoin - Libra hingegen habe Potenzial
US-Regierung erwägt anscheinend Strafzölle auf Schweizer Pharmaexporte
Optimismus zu Handelsgesprächen: SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
US-Behörde ermittelt gegen Tesla: Womöglich Tausch von 2'000 Akkus nötig
Gewinnwarnung: HUGO BOSS senkt Jahresprognose - Aktie bricht ein
Meyer Burger: Sentis bekräftigt Forderung nach Sitz im Verwaltungsrat - Aktie klar im Plus
Geldknappheit in Hongkong: Die Bevölkerung greift nach Bitcoins
KW 41: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Dufry-Aktie profitiert: Dufry erhält grünes Licht für Steuerrückforderung in Brasilien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Optimismus zu Handelsgesprächen: SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Neuer Optimismus im Handelskonflikt trieb den heimischen Aktienmarkt am Freitag an. Auch für den deutschen Leitindex ging es bergauf. Die US-Aktienmärkten konnten zulegen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB