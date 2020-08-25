25.08.2020 00:15:00

Food Recall Warning - Brandt brand mini spicy cheese sausage recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2FXei3j

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - G. Brandt Meat Packers Ltd. is recalling Brandt brand mini spicy cheese sausage from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Brandt

Mini spicy cheese sausage

0.375 kg

773321 206306

Best Before 20AU20

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 48.87
3.21 %
UBS Group 11.19
2.29 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.10
1.88 %
CieFinRichemont 59.74
1.84 %
Swiss Re 74.32
1.84 %
Alcon 53.90
0.82 %
Nestle 110.74
0.67 %
Swisscom 518.80
0.62 %
Roche Hldg G 321.60
0.39 %
Novartis 78.63
0.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.08.20
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
24.08.20
Mögen die Spiele beginnen
24.08.20
Gold, Dollar Signaling Inflation Risk?
21.08.20
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Fehler sollte man beim Aktienkauf unbedingt vermeiden
Sulzer kauft Hersteller von Pen-Injektoren für 100 Millionen Euro - Sulzer-Aktie legt zu
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger zündet Kursrakete
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenanleger aufgepasst: So erkennt man die nächste Wachstumsaktie
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen starten höher in neue Woche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis-Chef sieht keine rasche Wende bei der Corona-Pandemie
ARYZTA-VR-Kandidat Jordi will ARYZTA in fünf Jahren wieder fitmachen - ARYZTA-Aktie freundlich
Apple will Kartellvorwürfe in Südkorea gegen 70 Millionen Euro beilegen - Apple-Aktie steigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen starten höher in neue Woche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Die heimischen Märkte wiesen im Montagshandel grüne Vorzeichen aus. Auch der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich in der neuen Woche deutlich fester. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Montag nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB