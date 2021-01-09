|
Food Recall Warning - Belle Grove brand Whole White Mushrooms recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria
Product photo is available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1610169805106/1610169810071
OTTAWA, Jan. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Monaghan Mushrooms Ltd. is recalling Belle Grove brand Whole White Mushrooms from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Belle Grove
Whole White Mushrooms
227 g
8 87462 00000 3
Best Before 15 Jan
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.
Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
