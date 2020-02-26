26.02.2020 03:04:00

Food Recall Warning - Aqua Okeano brand and Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets brand fish products recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria

Product photos are available at https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1582678216429/1582678216779

OTTAWA, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Fresh 7 Baskets Limited is recalling Aqua Okeano brand and Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets brand fish products from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Aqua Okeano

Fish Ball with Cuttlefish

200 g

6 285048 270002

All best before dates up to and including 2021 AU 23

Aqua Okeano

Fried Fish Ball

200 g

6 285048 270248

All best before dates up to and including 2021 AU 23

Aqua Okeano

Handmade Fish Cake with Vegetable

300 g

6 285048 270484

All best before dates up to and including 2021 AU 23

Aqua Okeano

White Fish Ball

200 g

6 285048 270316

All best before dates up to and including 2021 AU 23

Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets

Fish Ball with Cuttlefish

190 g

6 28504 82707 9

All best before dates up to and including 2021 AU 23

Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets

Fried Fish Ball

180 g

6 28504 82713 0

All best before dates up to and including 2021 AU 23

Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets

Handmade Fish Cake with Vegetable

270 g

6 28504 82751 2

All best before dates up to and including 2021 AU 23

Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets

White Fish Ball

180 g

6 28504 82711 6

All best before dates up to and including 2021 AU 23

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.  

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever.  In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background 

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

