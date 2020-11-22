SMI 10’496 0.1%  SPI 13’018 0.1%  Dow 29’263 -0.8%  DAX 13’137 0.4%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.5%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 16’968 4.4%  Dollar 0.9110 0.0%  Öl 45.1 2.2% 

22.11.2020

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Unmeatable brand Southern-style Breaded Strips recalled due to undeclared wheat

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2INTixJ

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Grand River Foods Ltd. is recalling Unmeatable brand Southern-style Breaded Strips from the marketplace because they may contain wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Unmeatable

Southern-style Breaded Strips

400 g

7 78721 78445 4

BB/MA 2021 MA 05

BB/MA 2021 MA 23    

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

pagehit