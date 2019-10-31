|
31.10.2019 01:38:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Taza brand Chat Papdi - Gram Flour Snack recalled due to undeclared wheat
Product photos are available at http://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1572480319680/1572480327097
OTTAWA, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Taza Food Products Ltd. is recalling Taza brand Chat Papdi – Gram Flour Snack from the marketplace because it contains wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Taza
Chat Papdi – Gram Flour Snack
360 g
8 96546 00089 1
Best Before 20FE20 and 20JL07
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
