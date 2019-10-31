+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
31.10.2019 01:38:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Taza brand Chat Papdi - Gram Flour Snack recalled due to undeclared wheat

Product photos are available at http://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1572480319680/1572480327097

OTTAWA, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Taza Food Products Ltd. is recalling Taza brand Chat Papdi – Gram Flour Snack from the marketplace because it contains wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Taza

Chat Papdi – Gram Flour Snack

360 g

8 96546 00089 1

Best Before 20FE20 and 20JL07

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

