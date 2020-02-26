|
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Spring Home brand pastry products recalled due to undeclared milk
Product photos are available at https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1582689387122/1582689393093
OTTAWA, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling Spring Home brand pastry products from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume and retailers, restaurants and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold nationally.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Spring Home
Samosa Pastry
180 g (30 sheets)
8 888003 301704
All best before dates up to and including 08.02.2023
Spring Home
TYJ Spring Roll Pastry (5")
250 g (50 sheets)
8 888003 125508
All best before dates up to and including 08 02 2023
Spring Home
TYJ Spring Roll Pastry (6")
400 g (50 sheets)
8 888003 150500
All best before dates up to and including 08 02 2023
Spring Home
TYJ Spring Roll Pastry (8.5")
275 g (20 sheets)
8 888003 215209
All best before dates up to and including 08 02 2023
Spring Home
TYJ Spring Roll Pastry (8.5")
550 g (40 sheets)
8 888003 215407
All best before dates up to and including 08 02 2023
Spring Home
TYJ Spring Roll Pastry (10")
550 g (30 sheets)
8 888003 250309
All best before dates up to and including 08 02 2023
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
