26.02.2020 05:38:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Spring Home brand pastry products recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available at https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1582689387122/1582689393093

OTTAWA, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling Spring Home brand pastry products from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume and retailers, restaurants and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Spring Home

Samosa Pastry

180 g (30 sheets)

8 888003 301704

All best before dates up to and including 08.02.2023

Spring Home

TYJ Spring Roll Pastry (5")

250 g (50 sheets)

8 888003 125508

All best before dates up to and including 08 02 2023

Spring Home

TYJ Spring Roll Pastry (6")

400 g (50 sheets)

8 888003 150500

All best before dates up to and including 08 02 2023

Spring Home

TYJ Spring Roll Pastry (8.5")

275 g (20 sheets)

8 888003 215209

All best before dates up to and including 08 02 2023

Spring Home

TYJ Spring Roll Pastry (8.5")

550 g (40 sheets)

8 888003 215407

All best before dates up to and including 08 02 2023

Spring Home

TYJ Spring Roll Pastry (10")

550 g (30 sheets)

8 888003 250309

All best before dates up to and including 08 02 2023

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

