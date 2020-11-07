SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0692 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’951 0.1%  Dollar 0.9001 -0.5%  Öl 39.7 -2.8% 
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Sharwood's brand Tikka Curry Paste recalled due to undeclared mustard

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1604782091999/1604782099042

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Tree of Life Canada ULC is recalling Sharwood's brand Tikka Curry Paste from the marketplace because it contains mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Sharwood's

Tikka Curry Paste

255 mL

7 56781 00292 3

MAY 2021

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

