06.05.2020 03:38:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Ruffles brand Hot Wings Potato Chips recalled due to undeclared mustard

Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1588723326478/1588723332243

OTTAWA, May 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Frito Lay Canada is recalling Ruffles brand Hot Wings Potato Chips from the marketplace because they contain mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Ruffles

Hot Wings Potato Chips

190 g

0 60410 04948 8

JL14

JL28

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

