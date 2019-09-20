+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
20.09.2019 00:22:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Probar brand The Simply Real Bar - Chocolate Coconut Flavour recalled due to undeclared milk and soy

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/about-the-cfia/newsroom/food-recall-warnings/complete-listing/2019-09-19/eng/1568929400417/1568929406250

OTTAWA, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Horizon Distributors Ltd. is recalling Probar brand The Simply Real Bar, Chocolate Coconut Flavour from the marketplace because it may contain milk and soy which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk or soy should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan and Yukon.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Probar

The Simply Real Bar –
Chocolate Coconut Flavour

85 g

8 53152 80066 6

BEST BEFORE

20-MA-03

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk or soy, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.09.19
Vontobel: Mid-Caps mit Potenzial?
19.09.19
Gold trotz Fed-Zinssenkung unter Druck
19.09.19
Impulse durch US-Zinsentscheid bleiben aus
19.09.19
Weekly-Hits: Ölmarkt & Videospiele
18.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ende des Bitcoin-Hypes? Grosse Börsen verzeichnen weniger Trades
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins erneut
SNB belässt Leitzins unverändert - Höherer Freibetrag für Banken
Roche-Genussscheine starten durch nach Investorentag
Apple und Irland wehren sich gegen Milliarden-Steuernachzahlung - EU verteidigt Vorgehen
Zalando-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Grossaktionär Kinnevik schliesst Platzierung von Zalando-Aktienpaket ab
US-Börsen schliessen mit leichten Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Angriff auf saudische Ölförderanlagen: Möglicher Wendepunkt auch für den Aktienmarkt?
Aktien von Richemont und Swatch nach Exportdaten gesucht
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street verarbeiteten die Anleger den Fed-Entscheid vom Vortag. Der heimische Aktienmarkt wagte sich am Donnerstag nur zögerlich aus der Deckung. Der deutsche DAX konnte zulegen. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB