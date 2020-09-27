27.09.2020 22:50:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - President's Choice brand Maple Apple flavour Seasoned Pork Loin Roast recalled due to undeclared mustard

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2FVr4zD

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling President's Choice brand Maple Apple flavour Seasoned Pork Loin Roast from the marketplace because it contains mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Quebec.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

President's Choice

Maple Apple flavour Seasoned Pork Loin Roast

730 g

0 60383 20663 5

Best Before 2020 OC 13

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

