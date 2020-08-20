|
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Pengsheng brand Oil Preserved Cabbage Leaf recalled due to undeclared sesame
Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1597870013602/1597870019337
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Uncle T Foods Inc. is recalling Pengsheng brand Oil Preserved Cabbage Leaf from the marketplace because it contains sesame which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to sesame should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Pengsheng
Oil Preserved
450 g
6 922406 898989
All codes where
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to sesame, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
