Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Nomad Nutrition brand Caribbean Curry recalled due to undeclared mustard and split pea and Nomad Nutrition brand Kathmandu Curry recalled due to undeclared mustard

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3jJC5DV

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Nomad Nutrition is recalling Nomad Nutrition brand Caribbean Curry from the marketplace because it contains undeclared mustard and split pea which are not declared on the label and Nomad Nutrition brand Kathmandu Curry from the marketplace because it contains undeclared mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard or split pea should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally and through Internet sales.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Nomad Nutrition Caribbean Curry 56 g 627843793388 Recalled for undeclared split pea 26AP24 27AP24 18MA24 24MA24 Recalled for undeclared mustard and split pea 04JN24 23JN24 24JN24 Nomad Nutrition Caribbean Curry 112 g 8 51385 00105 8 Recalled for undeclared split pea 26AP24 27AP24 18MA24 24MA24 Recalled for undeclared mustard and split pea 04JN24 23JN24 24JN24 Nomad Nutrition Kathmandu Curry 112 g 8 51385 00101 0 Recalled for undeclared mustard 03JN24 15JN24 28JN24

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to mustard or split pea, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)