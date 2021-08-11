Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Nomad Nutrition brand Caribbean Curry recalled due to undeclared mustard and split pea and Nomad Nutrition brand Kathmandu Curry recalled due to undeclared mustard

|
11.08.2021 04:50:00
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Nomad Nutrition is recalling Nomad Nutrition brand Caribbean Curry from the marketplace because it contains undeclared mustard and split pea which are not declared on the label and Nomad Nutrition brand Kathmandu Curry from the marketplace because it contains undeclared mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard or split pea should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold nationally and through Internet sales.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Nomad Nutrition
Caribbean Curry
56 g
627843793388
Recalled for undeclared split pea
26AP24
27AP24
18MA24
24MA24
Recalled for undeclared mustard and split pea
04JN24
23JN24
24JN24
Nomad Nutrition
Caribbean Curry
112 g
8 51385 00105 8
Recalled for undeclared split pea
26AP24
27AP24
18MA24
24MA24
Recalled for undeclared mustard and split pea
04JN24
23JN24
24JN24
Nomad Nutrition
Kathmandu Curry
112 g
8 51385 00101 0
Recalled for undeclared mustard
03JN24
15JN24
28JN24
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to mustard or split pea, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
