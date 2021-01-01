SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 25’792 1.6%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Merrylady brand Blue Non-Dairy Whip Topping recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3n7wRBs

OTTAWA, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Dolson Marketing Inc. is recalling Merrylady brand Blue Non-Dairy Whip Topping from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Merrylady

Blue Non-Dairy Whip Topping

1 kg

6 953942 200677

All packages where milk is not declared on the label

Merrylady

Blue Non-Dairy Whip Topping

5 kg

To be determined

All packages where milk is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.  The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

