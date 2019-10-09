|
09.10.2019 01:42:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Merilin brand Dried Pear recalled due to undeclared sulphites
Product photos are available at http://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1570576257909/1570576264008
OTTAWA, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Merilin Trading Co. is recalling Merilin brand Dried Pear from the marketplace because it contains sulphites which are not declared on the label. People with a sensitivity to sulphites should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Merilin
Dried Pear
120 g
6 935309 099599
BEST BEFORE: 20 JAN 2021
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Sorge vor einem neu aufflammenden Handelskonflikt belastete die US-Börsen. Auch am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich die Anleger anfällig für politische Störfeuer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte klare Abschläge. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten herrschte am Dienstag gute Stimmung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}