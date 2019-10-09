09.10.2019 01:42:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Merilin brand Dried Pear recalled due to undeclared sulphites

Product photos are available at http://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1570576257909/1570576264008

OTTAWA, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Merilin Trading Co. is recalling Merilin brand Dried Pear from the marketplace because it contains sulphites which are not declared on the label. People with a sensitivity to sulphites should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Merilin

Dried Pear

120 g

6 935309 099599

BEST BEFORE: 20 JAN 2021

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08.10.19
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV
08.10.19
Ölpreise ohne klare Richtung
08.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - US-Tech Werte mit doppleter Renditechance
08.10.19
Zinsfantasien halten SMI in der Spur
07.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sunrise Communications Group AG
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple Card: In Zukunft überall erhältlich
Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
ABB-Aktien finden nicht aus dem Tief
Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Japans Börse letztlich schwächer
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Sunrise erhält für UPC-Deal Rückendeckung von Ethos
ARYZTA-Aktie büsst ein: ARYZTA kommt organisch 2018/19 nicht vom Fleck
Novartis-Tochter AveXis stellt positive Studiendaten zu Zolgensma vor - Novartis-Aktie legt zu
Autoneum-Aktien nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung und Absetzung des CEO markant tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Die Sorge vor einem neu aufflammenden Handelskonflikt belastete die US-Börsen. Auch am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich die Anleger anfällig für politische Störfeuer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte klare Abschläge. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten herrschte am Dienstag gute Stimmung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB