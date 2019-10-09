Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Merilin brand Dried Pear recalled due to undeclared sulphites

Product photos are available at http://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1570576257909/1570576264008

OTTAWA, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Merilin Trading Co. is recalling Merilin brand Dried Pear from the marketplace because it contains sulphites which are not declared on the label. People with a sensitivity to sulphites should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Merilin Dried Pear 120 g 6 935309 099599 BEST BEFORE: 20 JAN 2021

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

