|
15.02.2020 03:57:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Goraesa brand Fish Cakes recalled due to undeclared egg
Product photos are available at: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1581732539742/1581732545792
OTTAWA, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - PK Trading Inc. is recalling Goraesa brand Fish Cakes from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Goraesa
Octopus Fish Cake
130 g
8 809265 021766
2021.05.16
Goraesa
Vegetable Fish Cake
130 g
8 809265 021711
2021.05.16
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
