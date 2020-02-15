15.02.2020 03:57:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Goraesa brand Fish Cakes recalled due to undeclared egg

Product photos are available at: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1581732539742/1581732545792

OTTAWA, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - PK Trading Inc. is recalling Goraesa brand Fish Cakes from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Goraesa

Octopus Fish Cake

130 g

8 809265 021766

2021.05.16

Goraesa

Vegetable Fish Cake

130 g

8 809265 021711

2021.05.16

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

