12.05.2021 02:23:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Farm Boy The Bake Shop brand Tres Leches Cake recalled due to undeclared wheat

Product photos are available at:
https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1620776026789/1620776032782

OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Farm Boy Company Inc. is recalling Farm Boy The Bake Shop brand Tres Leches Cake from the marketplace because it contains wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Farm Boy

The Bake Shop

Tres Leches Cake

450 g

8 08912 02284 0

Best Before:

MA12

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

﻿

Aktuell drücken Inflationssorgen auf die Kurse. Wie sich der Schweizer Markt in der verkürzten Handelswoche schlägt erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

