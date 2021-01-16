SMI 10’877 0.2%  SPI 13’489 0.0%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’788 -1.4%  Euro 1.0764 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’600 -1.2%  Gold 1’828 -1.0%  Bitcoin 32’757 -5.9%  Dollar 0.8915 0.4%  Öl 55.0 -2.6% 
16.01.2021 07:40:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Farm Boy brand Marinated Teriyaki Chicken recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/39BiOQ7

OTTAWA, Jan. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Farm Boy Company Inc. is recalling Farm Boy brand Marinated Teriyaki Chicken from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Farm Boy

Marinated
Teriyaki Chicken

450 g

8 08912 01858 4

Best Before
20210128

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

pagehit