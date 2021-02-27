SMI 10’522 -1.3%  SPI 13’134 -1.3%  Dow 30’932 -1.5%  DAX 13’786 -0.7%  Euro 1.0973 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’636 -1.3%  Gold 1’734 -2.0%  Bitcoin 41’435 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9085 0.4%  Öl 66.0 -1.7% 

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Co-op Gold Pure brand Almond Butter - Crunchy Roasted recalled due to undeclared cashew

Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1614449737362/1614449742465

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Federated Co-operatives Ltd. is recalling Co-op Gold Pure brand Almond Butter – Crunchy Roasted from the marketplace because it may contain cashew which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to cashew should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Co-op Gold Pure

Almond Butter – Crunchy Roasted

500 g

0 57316 16814 6

LOT# 200276

Best Before 30 MAY 2021

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to cashew, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

