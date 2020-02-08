08.02.2020 02:21:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets brand fish products recalled due to undeclared egg

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1581121956488/1581121961920

OTTAWA, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Fresh 7 Baskets Limited is recalling Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets brand fish products from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets

Handmade Fish Cake with Vegetable

270 g

6 28504 82751 2

Lot No: AIJHBD

Production Date: 19 AU 24

Best Before Date: 2021 AU 23

Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets

White Fish Ball

180 g

6 28504 82711 6

Lot No: AIJHBD

Production Date: 19 AU 24

Best Before Date: 2021 AU 23

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
07.02.20
Coronavirus hat Rohstoffmärkte doch noch im Griff
07.02.20
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11.000 Punkten
07.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kehrt in Abwärtstrendkanal ein / LafargeHolcim – Droht ein langfristiger Kursrückgang?
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken über 1,07
Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen
Credit Suisse-Aktie leicht erholt: Credit Suisse ernennt Gottstein zum CEO - Thiam tritt zum 14.2. zurück
Coronavirus im Fokus: Deshalb hebt die UBS für Lonza und Givaudan den Daumen
Tesla, VW & Co.: Neuzulassungen in der Schweiz - erstmals E-Auto unter Top 5
Tesla und Bitcoin: Diese Ähnlichkeiten erkennt Krypto-Experte Novogratz
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Dow beendet Tag nach Rekord höher -- Asiens Börsen setzten Erholung fort
Idorsia-Aktie gibt ab: 2019 weniger ausgegeben als geplant
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Swisscom-Aktie nach Zahlen solide im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street zogen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;