Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Abo Anwar brand Namoura recalled due to undeclared sesame, cashews and wheat

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/37UIyX9

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Abo Anwar Bakery & Sweets is recalling Abo Anwar brand Namoura from the marketplace because it contains sesame, cashews and wheat which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to sesame, cashews or wheat or who have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario at various Rabba Fine Foods stores.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Abo Anwar Namoura approx. 250 g 0 64776 11139 1 All codes which

do not declare

sesame, cashews

and wheat Abo Anwar Namoura (L) approx. 700 g 0 64776 11170 4 All codes which

do not declare

sesame, cashews

and wheat

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to sesame, cashews or wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)