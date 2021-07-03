SMI 11’965 -0.1%  SPI 15’394 0.1%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’650 0.3%  Euro 1.0926 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’084 0.1%  Gold 1’787 0.6%  Bitcoin 30’792 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9209 -0.5%  Öl 75.9 0.4% 
03.07.2021 04:24:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Aberdeen and Black Tie brand ChaoZhou style fish balls recalled due to undeclared soy

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/369xC79

OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - TFI Foods Ltd is recalling Aberdeen and Black Tie brand ChaoZhou style fish balls from the marketplace because they may contain soy which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to soy should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Colombia and Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Aberdeen

ChaoZhou Style
Fish Ball

500g

0 61391 24277 6

All codes where
soy is not declared
on the label

 

Black Tie

Frozen Raw Fish
Ball (ChaoZhou
Style Fish Ball)

20 X 500g

0 61391 24235 6

All codes where
soy is not declared
on the label

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to soy, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

