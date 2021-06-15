SMI 11’865 0.2%  SPI 15’242 0.3%  Dow 34’394 -0.3%  DAX 15’674 -0.1%  Euro 1.0906 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’133 0.1%  Gold 1’866 -0.6%  Bitcoin 36’201 3.1%  Dollar 0.8996 0.1%  Öl 73.1 0.7% 

Food Recall Warning - Al-Rabih brand Tahini recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1623717905250/1623717911599#r08

OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Phoenicia Group Inc. is recalling Al-Rabih brand Tahini from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Al-Rabih

Tahini (100% Sesame) –

Sesame Paste

454 g

7 70338 10053 5

Lot #157  29420

Best before 22/OC/19

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

