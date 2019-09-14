14.09.2019 04:31:00

Food Recall Warning - Abbott brand Calcilo XD Powder recalled due to rancidity and off-colour

Product photo is available: http://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1568425849063/1568425849551

OTTAWA, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Abbott Laboratories is recalling Abbott brand Calcilo XD powder from the marketplace due to rancidity and off-colour.  Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan. 

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Abbott

Calcilo XD Powder

375 g

0 70074 53329 2

79696K80

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food that is rancid, has an unusual odour or smells 'off' should not be consumed. Consumption of rancid food may cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

