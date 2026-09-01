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01.09.2026 18:00:00
Food Inflation Jumps as Higher Energy Costs Hit UK Retailers
hit a two-year high and is set to climb through the autumn as a surge in energy and commodity costs filters through to consumers, a top business group has found. The British Retail Consortium (BRC), which represents major supermarkets and high street shops across the UK, warned that shop price inflation increased to 1.5 per cent in the year to August. The higher rate of price rises compares to a rise of 0.9 per cent in the year to July and a three-month average of 1.2 per cent. Shop price inflation was at the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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