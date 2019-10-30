Food Huggers Launches Line of Flexible Fit Glass and Silicone Lids to Cover Bowls

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meal preppers rejoice! Food Huggers launches new line of flexible fit lids on Kickstarter, giving meal preppers and leftover enthusiasts sustainable covers that fit over a variety of bowls to keep food fresher, longer. In just one week, the project surpassed its funding goal, raising more than $25,000.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that between 30 and 40 percent of the American food supply is wasted. Household waste contributes about 150,000 tons each day, and rotting food is the single largest component of municipal landfills. Food Huggers offers solutions to save food without the need for single use or disposable plastics.

"It's always disappointing to throw away uneaten food because it's spoiled in the fridge," said Adrienne McNicholas, Co-Founder of Food Huggers. "Our new line of lids makes it easy to show your leftovers some love sealing in the freshness using the bowls you have at home. We're building upon our mission to reduce food waste and single-use plastics with this new line."

Constructed using soft, BPA-free and FDA approved silicone and a tempered, shatter-resistant glass top, Food Huggers lids are built to create durable, stackable storage solutions. The glass lens makes the contents of each container visible, so it's easy to know what's stored at a glance.

The lids range in sizes that overlap to ensure a perfect fit for a variety of round-topped containers with diameters ranging from 3.75 inches to 7.75 inches. A slight stretch in the silicone creates the secure seal that locks in freshness. Customers can use existing bowls, saving money and dishwashing time as the need to pour food from a serving bowl into a plastic container is removed.

Understanding the functional needs of many families, Food Huggers lids nest inside one another for smart storage, and they are dishwasher safe. Available in green, pink, teal and white, the lids can be pre-ordered in sets of two, three or four starting at $25. To join the food saving revolution and pre-order, visit pr.go2.fund/bowlhuggers.

About Food Huggers

In 2013, Food Huggers launched its first Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $184,000 with the help of 5,000 individual supporters. Food Huggers is owned by entrepreneurial women who design tools to make sustainable habits easy, fun and convenient. Food Huggers' goal is to design the best possible tool kit to reduce waste at home. Their line of products work to ensure that fruits and vegetables are kept fresh for as long as possible and that helps cut back on landfill and wasted money. With a lifetime guarantee, Food Huggers' products can be used over and over again, replacing tons of single use plastic wrap, bags or foil. For more information, visit https://foodhuggers.com.

SOURCE Food Huggers