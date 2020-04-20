Food for Thought: 2/3 of Americans Are More Likely to Date Someone Who's a Good Cook

MADISON, Wis., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are single and trying to date, you might want to mention your cooking skills in your dating profile. And if you are hunkered down with your significant other, a surefire way to impress them is to cook them a meal. New research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of The Little Potato Company reveals the huge role cooking plays in our relationships.

"Cooking and food is woven into every relationship we have whether it's memories of grandparents, teaching kids about healthy eating or impressing romantic partners, and it's become even more important now that we are home together all the time," said Angela Santiago, CEO and co-founder of The Little Potato Company. "At The Little Potato Company, we're happy to be part of those stories with our fresh Creamer potatoes that help people of all cooking abilities easily make a nourishing homecooked meal for those they care about."

The new study of 2,000 Americans examined the role cooking plays in our relationships:

For singles:

Two in three Americans polled agreed they would be more likely to go on a first date with someone if they mentioned they're a good cook on their dating profile.

Four in five said if a first date talked about how they liked to cook they'd be much more open to a second date with them.

Making an impression:

Almost two-thirds said they've learned to cook or tried to get better at cooking to impress a date or partner.

One in three Americans have tried to pass off store-bought food as their own cooking to impress a date.

The majority (86%) of Americans find cooking to be an attractive trait.

When it comes to settling down for good, finding a partner who can cook is or was a top priority for two out of three respondents.

Nearly double the number of respondents say they prefer home-cooked meal to a fancy restaurant for a date.

Cooking is the most surefire way to someone's heart, beating out flowers (24%), phone calls (22%) and presents (10%).

For people in relationships:

More than four in five (81%) respondents who are married or in a relationship say they are still quite impressed when their partner cooks them a meal.

43% of Americans would give up coffee if it meant somebody cooked them dinner every night, and over one in three (35%) would give up a planned vacation.

The most romantic meal to cook for a potential partner is steak and potatoes according to 40% of Americans, followed by pasta and garlic bread (34%) and chicken and veggies (28%).

73% said cooking with their partner is one of their favorite things to do.

Family ties:

It's not all about romantic relationships, more than two-thirds of respondents (70%) said cooking with their family is one of their favorite ways to spend time together.

