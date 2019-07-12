Food 4 Less Launches Home Delivery Service

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Food 4 Less shoppers can now have their groceries delivered to their doorsteps thanks to a new home delivery service being offered via Instacart at all 129 Food4Less/ FoodsCo. locations in California, Illinois and Indiana.

"We strive to provide our customers with the best shopping experience and believe that offering home delivery adds a new convenience when shopping at Food 4 Less," said Bryan Kaltenbach, president of Food4Less/FoodsCo. "Our customers are busier than ever. Providing home delivery is another way Food 4 Less is giving our customers the shopping experience that they desire."

"Instacart is proud to partner with Food 4 Less. to offer same-day delivery to customers across California, Illinois and Indiana," said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President of Business Development for Instacart. "Together, Instacart and Food 4 Less are working to make grocery shopping effortless for today's busy consumers and families by delivering the Food 4 Less groceries they want and need straight to their door in as fast as an hour."

How does Food 4 Less Delivery work?

Customers place their home delivery orders through www.food4less.com and clicking on "Delivery" at the top of the menu on the homepage. The customer then selects a participating store and chooses from 40,000 offered products, including perishables, which are categorized and sorted for easy viewing and selection. The customer builds their digital cart by clicking and adding products. Once the customer has completed their online home delivery shopping, they select a preferred delivery time between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. The order is then hand-picked and delivered to the customer's location within a preferred one-hour time window. Customers can also order by visiting Instacart.com/Food4Less.

About Food 4 Less:

We are dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit ™. Food 4 Less/Foods Co is more than 11,000 associates serving customers in 129 price-impact, warehouse-format supermarkets under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co in Central and Northern California. From the company's headquarters in Los Angeles County, Food 4 Less is a recognized leader in community service and giving. Last year, the company contributed more than $4 million to support education, hunger relief, women's health and local nonprofit organizations in the communities served by the company's stores. Food 4 Less is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE:KR), one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information about Food 4 Less/Foods Co, please visit our websites at www.food4less.com and www.foodsco.com

