+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen! Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
13.09.2020 19:16:00

Following HBTC, Huobi Global to launch the H-token series on Ethereum

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global announces today the H-token series - a suite of assets that are issued on Ethereum and backed by cryptocurrencies from other blockchains to bring more digital assets to the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem.

Simple Facts of H-Token Series 

In February 2020, Huobi Global launched HBTC, an Ethereum-based token that can be  1:1 exchanged for BTC. A design like HBTC, which aims to be the bridge between the centralized and decentralized finance, ensures that users do not lose the value of BTC while enjoying the flexibility of Ethereum. 

Today, approximately 5,000 HBTC has been minted, and these tokens enable users to seamlessly access decentralized protocols such as Uniswap, Curve, Balancer, Nest, and ForTube. In the near future, HBTC will also be used as DAI collateral on MakerDAO. HBTC's growing use cases prove that its value has been recognized by the market. 

At today's launch, Huobi Global will provide three H-tokens, including DOT, LTC, and BCH. The combined market cap of these assets has approximated $1.1 billion and they are welcomed by crypto enthusiasts around the world. 

The issuance of the H-series assets will allow more users in the crypto world to benefit from DeFi, accelerate the development of the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem, and promote the growth of Ethereum-based assets. As a bridge between centralization and decentralization, Huobi aims to make assets freer and allow hundreds of millions of people around the world to truly benefit from the development of DeFi.

"Huobi, as a bridge between the centralized and decentralized world, aims to liberate the wealth of the world. We hope to grow together with the Ethereum community, empower community projects, and actively embrace an open ecosystem," said Huobi CIO and head of Huobi DeFi Labs Sharlyn Wu. "Huobi's mission in DeFi is to provide the community with more high-quality assets, to make DeFi more inclusive, to make the global financial system better, and to realize the vision of enabling hundreds of millions of people around the world to truly benefit from the development of DeFi." Huobi DeFi Labs is an incubator backed by Huobi to support the DeFi ecosystem.

Media contact: 

Hailan
4000600888
jiahailan@huobi.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/following-hbtc-huobi-global-to-launch-the-h-token-series-on-ethereum-301129751.html

SOURCE Huobi Global

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.98
2.93 %
The Swatch Grp 211.20
2.47 %
Adecco Group 49.72
1.70 %
LafargeHolcim 44.08
1.17 %
Alcon 51.58
0.94 %
Swiss Re 76.70
0.00 %
Swisscom 500.40
-0.24 %
ABB 23.84
-0.38 %
CS Group 9.83
-0.71 %
UBS Group 11.16
-0.80 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
11.09.20
SMI bleibt in Lauerstellung
11.09.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Weiterer Kursanstieg?
10.09.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ September 2020
10.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warnung vor zu starkem Euro: Aus diesen Gründen notiert der Euro stärker zum Franken und Dollar
Manipulation am Goldmarkt - passiert das wirklich?
Nach Aktiensplit: Wie auch passiv ausgerichtete Anleger von Apple profitieren können
Börsen-Legende Warren Buffett: Diese Ratschläge gibt der Star-Investor Anlegern
Gewinnpotenzial: Portfoliomanager empfiehlt diese drei Aktien
Gilead will Biotech-Firma für 20 Milliarden US-Dollar kaufen
ARM geht wohl an NVIDIA
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 37: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit positiver Tendenz ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst behauptet -- Dow Jones & NASDAQ enden uneinig -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel fester
Anleger in der Schweiz griffen am Freitag zaghaft zu. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es letztlich zu moderaten Gewinnen. Der Dow kam vor dem Wochenende kaum vom Fleck - Techwerte gaben nach. An den Börsen in Fernost ging der Trend nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB