Following 80,000+ Downloads in the First Season, Alation Launches Season 2 of “Data Radicals”

New season explores the power of data as guests share bold anecdotes, actionable insights, and lessons learned

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , announced the second season of its podcast, " Data Radicals .” Hosted by Satyen Sangani , CEO and co-founder of Alation, "Data Radicals” is a show for business, data, and technology enthusiasts who seek to enable individuals and organizations to use data in powerful ways. Season two kicks off today with guest Tim Harford , world-renowned behavioral economist, broadcaster, and writer of the award-winning Financial Times Column, The Undercover Economist. Data Radicals is available online , as well as on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and anywhere podcasts are available.

"Data Radicals” delivers bold and unfiltered stories from industry trailblazers, veterans, and academics advancing the power of data to solve the world’s most pressing challenges. Episodes explore the unique ways data leaders use technology to tell stories with data, inform decisions, and bolster innovation. While the podcast provides plenty for data leaders, it also speaks to people who are simply curious about the impact of data on society today. Satyen and his guests leave listeners with a deeper understanding of how to leverage data to approach challenges and think differently.

"Data Radicals generated more than 80,000 downloads in our first season and it speaks to the surge in the number of people that build their careers off of data," said Satyen Sangani, host of "Data Radicals.” "We owe that success to our passionate and brilliant guests. Each has made an indelible mark on the world of data and beyond; they offer unique perspectives and advice that listeners carry into their careers. I'm thrilled to kick off a second season and continue learning how today’s leaders leverage data and scientific thinking to innovate, reduce risk, and drive revenue.”

Upcoming guests on season two include:

Tim Harford , economist, journalist and broadcaster, and author of the million-selling "The Undercover Economist” shares tips to nurture curiosity and motivate audiences to act.

, economist, journalist and broadcaster, and author of the million-selling "The Undercover Economist” shares tips to nurture curiosity and motivate audiences to act. Paul Leonardi , Chair of the Department of Technology Management, University of California, Santa Barbara, dives into how leaders should approach technology selection with an eye to human usage.

, Chair of the Department of Technology Management, University of California, Santa Barbara, dives into how leaders should approach technology selection with an eye to human usage. Ben Taylor , Chief AI Strategist, Dataiku and former Chief AI Strategist and Evangelist at DataRobot, talks through the business value of AI and the power of authenticity in storytelling.

, Chief AI Strategist, Dataiku and former Chief AI Strategist and Evangelist at DataRobot, talks through the business value of AI and the power of authenticity in storytelling. Wendy Batchelder , SVP of Global Data Governance & Chief Data Officer of Trust at Salesforce, discusses the value of decentralization in the modern data stack.

, SVP of Global Data Governance & Chief Data Officer of Trust at Salesforce, discusses the value of decentralization in the modern data stack. Dr. Jonathan Reichental , author of Data Governance for Dummies, discusses how data governance can power innovation and growth.

, author of Data Governance for Dummies, discusses how data governance can power innovation and growth. Dave Kellogg , Executive in Residence at Balderton Capital, principal of his own consulting firm, and author of Kellblog , discusses what the quest for data culture and data intelligence means for modern businesses.

Following today’s season two debut, the next episode of Data Radicals will be released on March 1, 2023. If you are interested in being a guest on "Data Radicals,” or know someone who should be, email the team at dataradicals@alation.com . "Data Radicals” is powered by Alation, in partnership with Caspian Studios.

Learn more:

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation’s initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 450 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision-making, and realize business outcomes with Alation, including AbbVie, American Family Insurance, Autozone, Cisco, Draft Kings, Exelon, Fifth Third Bank, Finnair, General Mills, Munich Re, NASDAQ, Parexel, Pfizer, Salesforce, Virgin Australia, and Vistaprint. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list three times, is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women, and recognized as a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech. The company is backed by leading venture capitalists, including Blackstone, Costanoa, Databricks Ventures, Data Collective, Dell Technologies Capital, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon, ISAI Cap, Riverwood Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sanabil Investments, Sapphire, Snowflake Ventures, Thoma Bravo, and Union Grove. For more information, visit www.alation.com .

Media Contact

Lauren Lloyd

PR Director

541-490-6115

lauren.lloyd@alation.com