Follicle Stimulating Hormone Market to be Driven by Rising Cases of Infertility in Men and Women, Industry Forecast to 2026: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global follicle stimulating hormone market size is expected to enlarge by the forecast period, according to Radiant Insights. Follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH) is responsible for production of healthy eggs in men and women. FSH production is a composite system that comprises hypothalamus, pituitary gland and hormones produced in testicles and ovaries. The pituitary gland releases FSH hormone (responsible for reproduction) stimulated by gonadotropin-released hormone (GnRh) released by hypothalamus. Therefore, the reproduction system and growth regulators are all stimulated and controlled through FSH and LH factors that help in synthesis and secretion of male and female hormones.

The basic objectives for conducting an FSH test in woman is to detect anomalies in menstrual cycles in young females or suspect the beginning of menopausal phase in the middle-aged woman. For males, FSH tests can help determine the semen count similar to clinical investigative studies for women. As the medical industry undergoes advanced transformation, it stimulates the interest of healthcare professionals for clinical studies related to follicles and hormones in humans. Use of standard specimen and funding for research projects induces the commercial exposure of diagnostic treatment and procedures. A predictive study also analyses the effects of climate change and external environment on human health and follicles.

The follicle stimulating hormone market is driven by the rising cases of infertility in men and women, rise in disposable income of population and extensive availability of qualified physicians. Increase in cases of pituitary or hypothalamic disorders propels the need for fertility tests. Hence, FSH is a part of fertility tests for men and women. Positive concerns for FSH tests in women is anticipated to contribute in the development of effective products. For instance, FSH products are mainly research intended with effective outcomes. Moreover, the market witness a significant rise in FSH product approvals from regulatory bodies.

On contrary, the lack of awareness in population from developing countries, low-lying medical infrastructure and high prevalence of traditional approach to diagnose infertility is expected to hinder the market growth in the upcoming period.

By product, the follicle stimulating hormone market can be segmented as urinary follicle stimulating hormone and recombinant follicle stimulating hormone. Urinary follicle tests are gaining a huge traction in young females attributing to high significance in determining menstrual irregularities for different age groups. By end-use, the follicle stimulating hormone market can be segmented as gynaecology, infertility centers and clinics. Gynaecology is gaining a huge traction in the following years due to rise in cases of infertility and recommendation of gynaecologists for FSH tests and products for conceiving pregnancy in women.

By application, the market can be segmented as infertility treatment and assisted reproductive technology. Infertility treatments accounted for a major share in the global market attributing to a wide exposure to FSH tests and consulting followed by a significant rise in adoption of FSH products by physicians.

By region, the follicle stimulating hormone market can be segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America held a considerable market share attributing to the rise in awareness and growth rate in infertility resulting out of imbalanced lifestyle and diet. Surge in rate of patient visits to gynaecologists is likely to influence the growth in regional market. The region witness a high adoption to FSH products followed by availability of a suitable infrastructure. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to gain a market traction in the near future driven by large patient pool and high adoption of FSH tests. In addition, presence of key players and business expansion strategies by companies is influencing the regional market growth in the coming years.

Some of the key players in the follicle stimulating hormone market are MSD, Merck Serono, IBSA, Livzon, Ferring, GenScience Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, Gedeon Richter, Teva and Techwell. Collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, partnership & subsidiary investment and strategic alliances are some of the key growth strategies adopted by key players.

In this report, global Follicle Stimulating Hormone Market will reach 1494.20 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 0.11%. The global Follicle Stimulating Hormone market was valued at 1486.36 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1494.20 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 0.11% during 2017-2022. Follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) is a hormone made by the pituitary gland that affects the gonads (female ovaries and males testes). In females, it stimulates growth of the ovarian follicles.

In this report, it refers to follicle stimulating hormone drugs for human use. 1 dose is equal to 75 IU. Follicle Stimulating Hormone can be divided into two categories-Urinary FSH type and Recombinant FSH type. Recombinant FSH type sales market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 83.66% in 2017, Urinary FSH type account for 16.34%.

The sales market share of global Follicle Stimulating Hormone in Infertility Treatment use and Assisted Reproductive Technology use have been stable year by year, at 83.63% and 16.37% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Follicle Stimulating Hormone in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Follicle Stimulating Hormone market has the most promising sales prospects in Infertility Treatment use.

Radiant Insights center data shows that Europe is the biggest contributor to the Follicle Stimulating Hormone revenue market, accounted for 35.28% of the total global market with a revenue of 524.44 million USD in 2017, followed by North America, 26.85% with a revenue of 399.08 million USD.

Merck Serono is the largest company in the global Follicle Stimulating Hormone market, accounted for 59.98% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by MSD and Livzon, accounted for 24.35% and 5.12% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Follicle Stimulating Hormone industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five manufacturers account for 95.80% of the revenue market.

Market Segmentation:

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, Involved the assessment of Sales, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Merck Serono



MSD



IBSA



Ferring



Livzon



Techwell



GenSci



Gedeon Richter



Teva

On the basis of product, this report displays the Sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Recombinant FSH



Urinary FSH

By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into

Infertility Treatment



Assisted Reproductive Technology

By Regions, this report splits global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like

China



USA



Europe



Japan



Korea



India



Southeast Asia



South America

