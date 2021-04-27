SMI 11’087 -0.7%  SPI 14’295 -0.6%  Dow 33’985 0.0%  DAX 15’249 -0.3%  Euro 1.1052 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’012 -0.2%  Gold 1’777 -0.2%  Bitcoin 50’581 2.3%  Dollar 0.9141 0.0%  Öl 66.6 1.2% 

Focus on Alternate Leather Sources to Have Strong Impact on Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing Businesses | Discover Company Insights for the Leather Manufacturing Industry | BizVibe

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified a focus on alternate leather sources as a major trend for the leather and allied product manufacturing industry. There is increasing interest among consumers toward leather made from fish skin. Leather-makers are producing leather from unusual sources in order to meet growing demand from consumers. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on leather manufacturing companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. View Industry Trends for 10M+ Companies

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's leather and allied product manufacturing industry group.

Key Insights Provided for Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing Companies
In addition to the impact of emerging trends on businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects:

  • Industry challenges with their relevance and influence segmented by geography
  • Risk of doing business score segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk
  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels
  • Names of top company decision makers, their job titles, and social profiles
  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness
  • Latest press releases and company information

Unlock all BizVibe Insights

Leather and Allied Products Categories
BizVibe's platform contains 10M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, and categorized into 40,000+ products and services. The leather and allied product manufacturing industry group features 1,000+ company profiles categorized into 100+ product and service categories. Each category contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.

The leather and allied products categories include:

  • Bag Accessories
  • Designer Handbag
  • Custom Strap
  • Custom Holster

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

More Information for Buyers: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

More Information for Sellers: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

