FNF Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $2.74 and Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $2.01, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 29.4% and Adjusted Pre-Tax Tit...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported operating results for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Total revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in the fourth quarter versus $2.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019

in the fourth quarter versus in the fourth quarter of 2019 Fourth quarter net earnings from continuing operations of $803 million and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $588 million versus net earnings of $340 million and adjusted net earnings of $263 million for the fourth quarter of 2019

and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of versus net earnings of and adjusted net earnings of for the fourth quarter of 2019 Fourth quarter diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.74 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.01 versus diluted EPS of $1.22 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.95 in the fourth quarter of 2019

and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of versus diluted EPS of and adjusted diluted EPS of in the fourth quarter of 2019 Recognized gains were $573 million in the fourth quarter versus recognized gains of $131 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to mark to market accounting treatment of equity and preferred stock securities whether the securities were disposed of in the quarter or continue to be held in our investment portfolio

Title

Total revenue of approximately $3.0 billion versus approximately $2.3 billion in total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019

versus approximately in total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, of approximately $2.8 billion versus approximately $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 26.6%

versus approximately in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 26.6% Pre-tax earnings of $896 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $624 million versus pre-tax earnings of $468 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $355 million in the fourth quarter of 2019

and adjusted pre-tax earnings of versus pre-tax earnings of and adjusted pre-tax earnings of in the fourth quarter of 2019 Pre-tax title margin of 29.4% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 22.7% versus pre-tax title margin of 20.3% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 16.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019

Fourth quarter refinance orders opened increased 90% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed increased 86% on a daily basis versus the fourth quarter of 2019; purchase orders opened increased 14% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed increased 18% on a daily basis versus the fourth quarter of 2019

Total commercial revenue of $322 million , a 0.3% increase versus total commercial revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by a 1% increase in closed orders; fourth quarter total commercial orders opened increased 3% compared to the prior year

, a 0.3% increase versus total commercial revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by a 1% increase in closed orders; fourth quarter total commercial orders opened increased 3% compared to the prior year Overall fourth quarter average fee per file of $2,116 , an 11% decrease versus the fourth quarter of 2019

Title Orders







Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)

/ (% Purchase) October 2020



259,000 40%



210,000 39% November 2020



227,000 38%



190,000 37% December 2020



242,000 35%



217,000 38%













Fourth Quarter 2020



728,000 38%



617,000 38%







Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)



/ (% Purchase) October 2019



195,000 50%



153,000 48% November 2019



157,000 49%



127,000 49% December 2019



140,000 51%



137,000 50%













Fourth Quarter 2019



492,000 50%



417,000 49% * Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

F&G

F&G, a leading provider of annuities and life insurance, reported operating results for the fourth quarter of 2020. As a result of acquisition accounting (purchase accounting or PGAAP), financial results for periods after June 1, 2020 are generally not comparable to the results of prior periods. Certain metrics, such as sales and policyholder account values, are not affected by PGAAP and are comparable to prior period data.

Total Retail Annuity Sales of $1,309 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 42 percent to the prior year, and an increase of 23 percent from the sequential quarter

in the fourth quarter, an increase of 42 percent to the prior year, and an increase of 23 percent from the sequential quarter Fixed Indexed Annuities (FIA) Sales of $947 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 19 percent to the prior year, and an increase of 16 percent from the sequential quarter

in the fourth quarter, an increase of 19 percent to the prior year, and an increase of 16 percent from the sequential quarter Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) of $27.9 billion for the fourth quarter, up from $27.0 billion in the sequential period driven by net new business asset flows

for the fourth quarter, up from in the sequential period driven by net new business asset flows Net Investment Spread: FIA spread for the fourth quarter of 302 basis points; Total Spread, including all product lines, for the fourth quarter of 255 basis points

Net Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders of $137 million for the fourth quarter, including a $2 million loss from discontinued operations and $11 million net favorable mark-to-market and other items which are excluded from Adjusted Net Earnings

for the fourth quarter, including a loss from discontinued operations and net favorable mark-to-market and other items which are excluded from Adjusted Net Earnings Adjusted Net Earnings From Continuing Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders of $128 million for the quarter, including $68 million of net favorable notable items

William P. Foley, II, Chairman, commented, "I am very proud of our team as they navigated a challenging environment and delivered record results for both the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 in our Title business. We generated adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $624 million and an adjusted pre-tax title margin of 22.7% as refinance and purchase orders opened remained strong through the fourth quarter of 2020. We continued to see a rebound in commercial real estate activity as total commercial orders opened increased 3% in the quarter as compared to the year ago fourth quarter.

We also made significant headway on our technology investments in our Title business having recently announced both the inHere Experience Platform and, subsequently, Close inHere. The inHere platform transforms the overall experience of buying, selling, and refinancing a home by helping to enhance the safety and simplicity needed to start, track, notarize, and close the transaction. While we continue to drive innovation in the Title industry, we believe our significant national footprint will prove to be a real plus as further adoption of our client facing and title automation technology expands our competitive advantage.

Turning to F&G, the Company continues to execute on its growth strategy and generated retail sales growth of over 40% in the fourth quarter. The credit rating upgrade that F&G has enjoyed as a result of the acquisition by FNF has opened additional large market opportunities. F&G is gaining momentum in the newly entered bank and broker dealer channel, generating $500 million of channel sales since their launch on July 1st. Expansion into institutional products, including the pension risk transfer market, will also be an area of strategic focus for F&G in 2021. We expect F&G's next phase of growth to benefit from leveraging FNF's expertise in capital allocation, value creation and strategic oversight."

Mr. Foley concluded, "Finally, we will remain focused on maintaining a balanced capital allocation strategy centered on returning capital to shareholders while investing in the business to drive growth. In the fourth quarter, our Board approved a 9.0% increase in our quarterly cash dividend to $0.36 per share and announced a plan targeting $500 million of share repurchases, based on market conditions over the course of the following twelve months. During the quarter we repurchased 3.8 million shares at an average purchase price of $36.77 per share."

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.bm.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, FNF has provided non-GAAP financial measures, which it believes are useful to help investors better understand its financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted pre-tax title earnings, adjusted pre-tax title earnings as a percentage of adjusted title revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin), F&G adjusted earnings, F&G adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders, F&G adjusted operating return on common shareholders' equity excluding AOCI, F&G net investment spread, F&G average assets under management and F&G sales.

Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net earnings. Further, FNF's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to related GAAP measures are provided below.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: the ability of FNF to successfully integrate F&G's operations and employees; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed F&G transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business, political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding or a weak U. S. economy; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates; our dependence on distributions from our title insurance underwriters as a main source of cash flow; significant competition that F&G and our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FNF's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended







December 31, 2020







Direct title premiums

$ 845



$ 845



$ —



$ —

Agency title premiums

1,102



1,102



—



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

891



775



58



58

Total title and escrow

2,838



2,722



58



58



















Interest and investment income

359



31



327



1

Recognized gains and losses, net

573



290



282



1

Total revenue

3,770



3,043



667



60



















Personnel costs

863



786



33



44

Agent commissions

842



842



—



—

Other operating expenses

453



396



30



27

Benefits & other policy reserve changes

460



—



460



—

Depreciation and amortization

107



36



64



7

Claim loss expense

87



87



—



—

Interest expense

28



—



8



20

Total expenses

2,840



2,147



595



98



















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 930



$ 896



$ 72



$ (38)



















Income tax expense (benefit)

128



192



(67)



3

Earnings (loss) from equity investments

6



6



—



—

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2)



—



(2)



—

Non-controlling interests

5



5



—



—



















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 801



$ 705



$ 137



$ (41)



















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders - basic

$ 2.75













EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common

shareholders - basic

(0.01)













EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 2.74































EPS from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 2.74













EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

(0.01)













EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.73































Weighted average shares - basic

292













Weighted average shares - diluted

293















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Three Months Ended







December 31, 2020







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 801



$ 705



$ 137



$ (41)



















Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2)



—



(2)



—



















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable

to common shareholders

$ 803



$ 705



$ 139



$ (41)



















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 930



$ 896



$ 72



$ (38)



















Non-GAAP Adjustments















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(367)



(290)



(76)



(1)

Indexed product related derivatives

54



—



54



—

Purchase price amortization

29



18



7



4

Transaction costs

5



—



4



1



















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 651



$ 624



$ 61



$ (34)



















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (279)



$ (272)



$ (11)



$ 4

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

64



65



—



(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (215)



$ (207)



$ (11)



$ 3



















Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable

to common shareholders

$ 588



$ 498



$ 128



$ (38)



















Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 2.01















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended





December 31, 2019





Direct title premiums

$ 656



$ 656



$ —

Agency title premiums

828



828



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

692



642



50

Total title and escrow

2,176



2,126



50















Interest and investment income

55



49



6

Recognized gains and losses, net

131



135



(4)

Total revenue

2,362



2,310



52















Personnel costs

717



681



36

Agent commissions

628



628



—

Other operating expenses

455



428



27

Depreciation and amortization

46



39



7

Claim loss expense

66



66



—

Interest expense

11



—



11

Total expenses

1,923



1,842



81















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 439



$ 468



$ (29)















Income tax expense (benefit)

98



103



(5)

Earnings from equity investments

3



2



1

Non-controlling interests

4



5



(1)















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 340



$ 362



$ (22)















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 1.24









EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.22























Weighted average shares - basic

274









Weighted average shares - diluted

278











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended





December 31, 2019





Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 340



$ 362



$ (22)















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 439



$ 468



$ (29)















Non-GAAP Adjustments











Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(131)



(135)



4

Purchase price amortization

27



22



5

Transaction costs

—



—



—

Severance costs

6



0



6















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 341



$ 355



$ (14)















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (104)



$ (113)



$ 9

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

24



28



(4)

Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(3)



(3)



—

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (83)



$ (88)



$ 5















Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders

$ 263



$ 274



$ (11)















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.95











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other Twelve Months Ended







December 31, 2020







Direct title premiums

$ 2,699



$ 2,699



$ —



$ —

Agency title premiums

3,599



3,599



—



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

3,092



2,782



138



172

Total title and escrow

9,390



9,080



138



172



















Interest and investment income

900



151



743



6

Recognized gains and losses, net

488



143



352



(7)

Total revenue

10,778



9,374



1,233



171



















Personnel costs

2,951



2,778



65



108

Agent commissions

2,749



2,749



—



—

Other operating expenses

1,759



1,536



75



148

Benefits & other policy reserve changes

866



—



866



—

Depreciation and amortization

296



149



123



24

Claim loss expense

283



283



—



—

Interest expense

90



1



18



71

Total expenses

8,994



7,496



1,147



351



















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1,784



$ 1,878



$ 86



$ (180)



















Income tax expense (benefit)

322



432



(75)



(35)

Earnings (loss) from equity investments

15



14



—



1

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(25)



—



(25)



—

Non-controlling interests

25



25



—



—



















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,427



$ 1,435



$ 136



$ (144)



















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders - basic

$ 5.11













EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common

shareholders - basic

(0.09)













EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 5.02































EPS from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 5.08













EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

(0.09)













EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 4.99































Weighted average shares - basic

284













Weighted average shares - diluted

286















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other Twelve Months Ended







December 31, 2020







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,427



$ 1,435



$ 136



$ (144)



















Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(25)



—



(25)



—



















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders

$ 1,452



$ 1,435



$ 161



$ (144)



















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1,784



$ 1,878



$ 86



$ (180)



















Non-GAAP Adjustments















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(181)



(143)



(45)



7

Indexed product related derivatives

111



—



111



—

Debt issuance costs

5



—



—



5

Purchase price amortization

106



73



16



17

Transaction costs

68



—



21



47

Other adjustments

1



1



—



—



















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,894



$ 1,809



$ 189



$ (104)



















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 110



$ (69)



$ 103



$ 76

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(29)



18



(29)



(18)

Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(7)



(6)



—



(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 74



$ (57)



$ 74



$ 57



















Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to

common shareholders

$ 1,526



$ 1,378



$ 235



$ (87)



















Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 5.34















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)













Twelve Months Ended

Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other December 31, 2019





Direct title premiums

$ 2,381



$ 2,381



$ —

Agency title premiums

2,961



2,961



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

2,584



2,389



195

Total title and escrow

7,926



7,731



195















Interest and investment income

225



202



23

Recognized gains and losses, net

318



326



(8)

Total revenue

8,469



8,259



210















Personnel costs

2,696



2,562



134

Agent commissions

2,258



2,258



—

Other operating expenses

1,681



1,509



172

Depreciation and amortization

178



154



24

Claim loss expense

240



240



—

Interest expense

47



—



47

Total expenses

7,100



6,723



377















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,369



$ 1,536



$ (167)















Income tax expense (benefit)

308



363



(55)

Earnings from equity investments

15



13



2

Non-controlling interests

14



15



(1)















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,062



$ 1,171



$ (109)















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 3.89









EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 3.83























Weighted average shares - basic

273









Weighted average shares - diluted

277











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2019





Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,062



$ 1,171



$ (109)















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,369



$ 1,536



$ (167)















Non-GAAP Adjustments











Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(318)



(326)



8

FIA related derivative











Reinsurance related derivative











Purchase price amortization

105



86



19

Transaction costs

58



—



58

Severance costs

$ 6



$ —



$ 6

Other adjustments

1



1



—















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,221



$ 1,297



$ (76)















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (148)



$ (239)



$ 91

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

38



60



(22)

Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(12)



(11)



(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (122)



$ (190)



$ 68















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 940



$ 981



$ (41)















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 3.39











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In millions)





December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash and investment portfolio



$ 37,766





$ 5,760

Goodwill



4,495





2,727

Title plant



404





404

Total assets



50,455





10,677

Notes payable



2,662





838

Reserve for title claim losses



1,623





1,509

Secured trust deposits



711





791

Redeemable non-controlling interests



—





344

Non-redeemable non-controlling interests



41





(17)

Total equity and non-controlling interests



8,392





5,709

Total equity attributable to common shareholders



8,351





5,382



Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

Title

The table below reconciles pre-tax title earnings to adjusted pre-tax title earnings.



Three Months Ended



Year Ended (Dollars in millions) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019



December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Pre-tax earnings $ 896

$ 468





$ 1,878

$ 1,536

Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes











Recognized (gains) and losses, net (290)

(135)





(143)

(326)

Purchase price amortization 18

22





73

86

Other adjustments —

—





1

1

Total non-GAAP adjustments (272)

(113)





(69)

(239)

Adjusted pre-tax earnings $ 624

$ 355





$ 1,809

$ 1,297

Adjusted pre-tax margin 22.7 % 16.3 %



19.6 % 16.3 %

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019 Quarterly Opened Orders ('000's except % data) Total opened orders*

728



847



693



682



492



592



544



438

Total opened orders per day*

11.6



13.2



10.8



11.0



7.8



9.3



8.5



7.2

Purchase % of opened orders

38 %

40 %

37 %

41 %

50 %

52 %

61 %

65 % Refinance % of opened orders

62 %

60 %

63 %

59 %

50 %

48 %

39 %

35 % Total closed orders*

617



571



487



377



417



409



359



263

Total closed orders per day*

9.8



8.9



7.6



6.1



6.6



6.4



5.6



4.3

Purchase % of closed orders

38 %

42 %

35 %

46 %

49 %

55 %

65 %

66 % Refinance % of closed orders

62 %

58 %

65 %

54 %

51 %

45 %

35 %

34 %

































Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's) Total commercial revenue

$ 322



$ 216



$ 184



$ 245



$ 321



$ 301



$ 286



$ 231

Total commercial opened orders

57.0



58.1



43.9



56.3



55.1



56.0



58.6



49.8

Total commercial closed orders

39.5



30.6



25.7



31.0



39.1



36.4



34.0



30.0



































National commercial revenue

$ 177



$ 113



$ 96



$ 132



$ 186



$ 172



$ 163



$ 122

National commercial opened orders

21.4



21.7



15.2



21.5



22.6



23.8



25.3



20.6

National commercial closed orders

13.4



9.8



8.8



10.7



16.2



14.1



12.7



10.5



































Total Fee Per File Fee per file

$ 2,116



$ 2,063



$ 1,889



$ 2,224



$ 2,384



$ 2,459



$ 2,677



$ 2,567

Residential fee per file

$ 1,661



$ 1,803



$ 1,614



$ 1,744



$ 1,792



$ 1,928



$ 2,075



$ 1,964

Total commercial fee per file

$ 8,200



$ 7,100



$ 7,200



$ 7,900



$ 8,200



$ 8,300



$ 8,400



$ 7,700

National commercial fee per file

$ 13,200



$ 11,500



$ 10,900



$ 12,300



$ 11,500



$ 12,200



$ 12,900



$ 11,600



































Total Staffing Total field operations employees

12,800



12,300



10,900



12,500



12,300



12,200



12,000



11,700



































Actual title claims paid ($ millions)

$ 54



$ 50



$ 51



$ 48



$ 53



$ 52



$ 66



$ 49







* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

F&G

The table below reconciles the reported after-tax net loss from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders.



Three months ended



Seven months ended

December 31, 2020



December 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions)







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 137





$ 136

Less: Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (2)





(25)

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 139





$ 161

Non-GAAP adjustments (1,2):







Recognized (gains) and losses, net (76)





(45)

Indexed product related derivatives 54





111

Purchase price amortization 7





16

Transaction costs 4





21

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments —





(29)

Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 128





$ 235



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations include $68 million of favorable items in the current quarter and $86 million in the year-to-date period.

The table below provides summary financial highlights.



Three Months Ended

Seven months ended (Dollars in millions) December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020 Average assets under management (AAUM)(1) $ 27,864



$ 27,322

Net investment spread - FIA(1) 3.02 %

3.21 % Net investment spread - All products(1) 2.55 %

2.74 % Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 139



$ 161

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders(1) $ 128



$ 235



The table below provides a summary of sales, which are not affected by PGAAP and are comparable to prior period data.





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In millions)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Fixed indexed annuity (FIA) sales(1)

$ 947



$ 795



$ 3,459



$ 2,820

Total retail annuity sales(1)

$ 1,309



$ 921



$ 4,235



$ 3,596



Footnotes:

Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information.

Amounts are net of offsets related to value of business acquired (VOBA), deferred acquisition cost (DAC), deferred sale inducement (DSI) amortization, and unearned revenue (UREV) amortization, as applicable.

DEFINITIONS

The following represents the definitions of non-GAAP measures used by F&G.

Adjusted Earnings

Adjusted Earnings is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance each period. Adjusted earnings is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) from continuing operations to eliminate:

(i) Recognized (gains) and losses, net: the impact of net investment gains/losses, including changes in allowance for expected credit losses and other than temporary impairment ("OTTI") losses, recognized in operations; the impact of market volatility on the alternative asset portfolio; and the effect of changes in fair value of the reinsurance related embedded derivative;

(ii) Indexed product related derivatives: the impacts related to changes in the fair value, including both realized and unrealized gains and losses, of index product related derivatives and embedded derivatives, net of hedging cost, and the fair value accounting impact of assumed reinsurance,

(iii) Purchase price amortization: the impacts related to the amortization of certain intangibles (internally developed software, trademarks and value of distribution asset (VODA)) recognized as a result of acquisition activities, and

(iv) Transaction costs: the impacts related to acquisition, integration and merger related items.

Adjustments to Adjusted Earnings are net of the corresponding impact on amortization of intangibles, as appropriate. The income tax impact related to these adjustments is measured using an effective tax rate, as appropriate by tax jurisdiction. While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of F&G, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations.

Adjusted Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders

Adjusted Earnings attributable to common shareholders is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance attributable to our common shareholders each period. Adjusted Earnings attributable to common shareholders is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) available to common shareholders to eliminate the same items as described in the Adjusted Earnings paragraph above. While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of the Company, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, Management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations.

Net Investment Spread

Net investment spread is the excess of net investment income, adjusted for market volatility on the alternative asset investment portfolio, earned over the sum of interest credited to policyholders and the cost of hedging our risk on indexed product policies. Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the performance of the Company's invested assets against the level of investment return provided to policyholders, inclusive of hedging costs.

Average Assets Under Management (AAUM)

AAUM is calculated as the sum of:

(i) total invested assets at amortized cost, excluding derivatives;

(ii) related party loans and investments;

(iii) accrued investment income;

(iv) funds withheld at fair value;

(v) the net payable/receivable for the purchase/sale of investments, and

(iv) cash and cash equivalents, excluding derivative collateral, at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on assets available for reinvestment.

Sales (FIA Sales and Total Retail Annuity Sales)

Sales are not derived from any specific GAAP income statement accounts or line items and should not be viewed as a substitute for any financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Annuity and IUL sales are recorded as deposit liabilities (i.e. contractholder funds) within the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that presentation of sales, as measured for management purposes, enhances the understanding of our business and helps depict longer term trends that may not be apparent in the results of operations due to the timing of sales and revenue recognition.

