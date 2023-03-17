SMI 10'614 -1.0%  SPI 13'905 -0.8%  Dow 31'931 -1.0%  DAX 14'768 -1.3%  Euro 0.9907 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'065 -1.3%  Gold 1'964 2.3%  Bitcoin 24'538 5.4%  Dollar 0.9287 -0.1%  Öl 73.2 -2.1% 
17.03.2023 18:00:00

Fnac Darty: Filing of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

Groupe FNAC
35.14 EUR 0.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

REGULATED INFORMATION

FILING OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Fnac Darty registered its 2022 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 17 March 2023.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document, filed in xHTML version, is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force. It includes:

  • The 2022 financial report, including Fnac Darty's corporate accounts and the Group's consolidated financial statements;
  • The report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance;
  • The Statutory Auditors' reports;
  • Information related to the description of the share buyback programme;
  • The social and environmental information, with the taxonomy, included in the Declaration of Extra-Financial Performance.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and on the website of Fnac Darty at the following address: www.fnacdarty.com/en/ under the section "Investors". It can also be sent by e-mail upon request sent to actionnaires@fnacdarty.com.

Furthermore, the Universal Registration Document is also published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), with the consolidated primary financial statements and the notes to the consolidated financial statements marked up with XBRL tags.

The English translation of the Universal Registration Document will be available on the Company's website from 13 April 2023.

CONTACT
        

INVESTORS / ANALYSTS

  		   

 

investisseurs@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 55 21 52 53
   

 

Attachment


