FME Launches 3D Crane Anti-Collision System with Ouster Lidar

SUZHOU, China, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ouster, Inc. ("Ouster") (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, and FME, a leading provider of unmanned and autonomous solutions for space, industrial, and military applications, today announced the launch of FME's new 3D anti-collision system for cranes, NOCOL, powered by Ouster's digital lidar sensors.

"We are excited to deploy our 3D anti-collision system for cranes using Ouster's digital lidar. Existing solutions, including manual and GPS crane systems, are limited in their detection abilities and leave significant room for operator error. FME's NORCOL system is easy to install and reduces the potential for collision," said Mingyu Kim, Chief Technology Officer for FME.

NOCOL is powered by two Ouster digital lidar sensors mounted on both sides of the crane. Based on the 360-degree horizontal field of view of the lidar and the rotation of the mounting base, NOCOL covers the entire environment in any direction. Unlike traditional GPS safety systems, NOCOL can build a 3D map of the surrounding environment with accurate spatial data, including the distance between the crane and surrounding objects.

"High-resolution lidar has become a critical technology in the automation revolution as industries seek to improve efficiency and safety. With hundreds of injuries a year attributed to crane accidents, improved safety systems like NORCOL powered by Ouster's digital lidar, are paramount," said Clement Kong, Ouster's GM for the APAC region.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster's sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About FME

FM Electronics Co., Ltd (FME) is a Korean company, providing unmanned & autonomous solutions for space, industrial, and military applications. Privately owned and founded in 2002, FME is a Korean ADD (Agency for Defense Development) prime contractor, supplying product and software for the autonomous and unmanned system. Many of these proven technologies are directly applied to AI and robotics in markets such as aerospace, marine, construction, transportation, and perimeter security to improve safety and productivity. FME has multidisciplinary teams with extensive R&D, manufacturing and commercialization expertise to focus on developing products that solve real-world customer problems. FME is at the forefront of every aspect of unmanned & autonomous systems. Our advanced platforms and technologies offer customers a wide range of new capabilities-resulting in greater safety, reduced costs, and improved mission effectiveness. For more information, please visit www.futureman.co.kr .

SOURCE Ouster