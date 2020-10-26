SMI 9’996 -0.3%  SPI 12’457 -0.4%  Dow 27’931 -1.4%  DAX 12’303 -2.7%  Euro 1.0720 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’134 -2.0%  Gold 1’905 0.4%  Dollar 0.9071 0.3%  Öl 40.6 -2.3% 
Flying Car Hits Take-Off Speed

PRINEVILLE, Ore., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Switchblade flying sports car hit 88 mph in runway test runs recently, which was calculated to be the take-off speed of the vehicle. Coincidentally, that is the same speed the famous DeLorean had to reach before it could travel through time in the epic Robert Zemeckis movie Back to the Future.

In runway tests, the Switchblade flying sports car hit 88 mph, the take-off speed of the vehicle - the same speed the Back to the Future DeLorean had to reach before it could travel through time.

The Switchblade is touted as being a personal "time machine" because of the incredible amount of time it can save people. The vehicle was designed to turn a 10-hour regional driving trip of 500 miles into a 3 ½ hour drive/fly trip, door-to-door. As regional airports exist within a 15-minute drive of where most people live, this kind of use may appeal to those who desire a simplified method of regional travel. "Say goodbye to traffic congestion, weather delays, and rental car/Uber hassles. Say hello to freedom," quips Sam Bousfield, designer of the Switchblade and CEO of Samson Sky, the company behind the vehicle. 

The popularity of the $150,000 flying sports car has continued to grow, with Samson recently gaining what they called "lucky" Reservation Position 1313. Samson Reservations Manager, Martha Hall Bousfield, reports that Switchblade Reservationists hail from an unprecedented 38 countries, including all 50 States in America.

The Switchblade flying sports car is classified as a motorcycle by the U.S. Department of Transportation, but the Samson Sky team likes to call it a flying sports car because of its high performance. The engine is a turbo-charged, lightweight 200 hp liquid-cooled V4 that is capable of 0-60 in 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 125+ mph. In the air it is designed to cruise at 160 mph, with a top speed of up to 190 mph and a range of 500 miles. Using Road & Track's slalom testing parameters, the Ground Test Vehicle out-performed everything in its wheelbase per Road & Track's historical data base.

For more information about the Switchblade and to follow its progress to launch, visit: www.SamsonSky.com

