Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’193 -0.2%  SPI 16’225 -0.3%  Dow 42’975 0.6%  DAX 19’433 -0.3%  Euro 0.9392 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’909 -0.8%  Gold 2’675 0.5%  Bitcoin 58’663 1.5%  Dollar 0.8644 0.3%  Öl 74.4 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Experte rechnet mit vorübergehendem Goldpreis-Rückgang - Langfristiger Aufwärtstrend bleibt dennoch
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: ASML, LVMH, und Alphabet (Google) 
Ausblick: Nokia präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Sartorius vz öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
JETZT LIVE: Investmenttrends 2025 - Ihr Wegweiser für zukunftsorientierte Investitionen
Suche...
Fly Play hf. Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 112608370 / ISIN: IS0000032936]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.10.2024 18:55:00

Fly Play hf.: PLAY Airlines Business Model Adjusted and Earnings Below Expectations

Fly Play hf. Registered Shs
1.92 ISK 1.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PLAY is making a fundamental change to its business model by further increasing the emphasis on the strong leisure markets out of Iceland, and, at the same time, it is de-emphasizing its business of connecting passengers between North America and Europe. 

The point-to-point part of PLAY’s schedule, primarily flights between Iceland and Southern Europe, has been popular and profitable from the beginning. However, as previously reported, the airline’s?yields on its hub-and-spoke part of the business across the Atlantic has been disappointing, particularly in 2024. The North American market has changed substantially recently with general increase in supply with a negative effect on PLAY’s financial results.

In response, PLAY has decided to significantly cut back its capacity on its North Atlantic routes. This adjustment is already underway and will continue into 2025. The number of PLAY’s destinations in North America and Northern Europe will decrease by mid-year 2025, with a bigger emphasis being placed on the airline’s leisure markets in Southern Europe.?These changes will have no or minimal effects on passengers that have already booked flights with PLAY.

PLAY Applies for an Air Operating License (AOC) in Malta?

In line with these changes, PLAY will utilize a part of its fleet outside of Iceland. PLAY’s first project of this nature will be for the U.S. carrier GlobalX in Miami, running from November 1 to March 15. To support this strategy, PLAY has applied for an air operating license in Malta. This process is expected to be completed by spring 2025. PLAY plans to move its first aircraft under the new Maltese AOC to Tenerife, from where it will be operated to Keflavík and Akureyri in Iceland and to other destinations. Following these changes, PLAY expects to operate 6-7 of its aircraft on its Icelandic AOC and 3-4 on the Maltese AOC.

The airline’s financial position remains secure, and there are no current plans to raise capital. However, PLAY’s EBIT for the full year 2024 is now expected to fall below last year's results, which is a change from previous statements. The increase in capacity across the Atlantic in spring and summer 2024 had a greater negative impact than initially anticipated.

PLAY will provide further details on these changes during its Q3 presentation, which will take place at Sykursalur in Gróska at 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 24.  

"Since PLAY's inception, we've observed shifts in the market, and it is our view that the via-route network is no longer as profitable as it once was. As a result, we have decided to adjust our business model, which will take effect around mid-2025. PLAY remains the airline of choice for Icelanders, and we aim to increase our share in the local market. In short, we will focus on the aspects of our business that have proven both successful and profitable—namely, transporting passengers between Southern Europe and Iceland. PLAY currently operates a fleet of 10 aircraft, but with these changes, about six to seven will remain under the Icelandic AOC, while three to four will be allocated to other projects. One aircraft will be temporarily leased to Miami, and we are exploring a year-round project that we hope to announce soon. I am confident that these adjustments to our business model will allow us to grow, ensuring PLAY remains a top choice for travellers,” says Einar Örn Ólafsson, PLAY’s CEO.


Analysen zu Fly Play hf. Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:07 Marktüberblick: adidas erhöht Prognose
08:51 How Can Employment Data Impact Fed Policy?
08:41 Stimmung wieder gedämpft
06:48 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
06:11 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Schwächer nach dem Rekordlauf
15.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Leonteq AG
15.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Geberit, Zurich Insurance
14.10.24 US-Wahlen: Spannung bis zum letzten Tag
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’729.44 19.08 Y4SSMU
Short 12’959.73 13.88 0SSSMU
Short 13’454.04 8.88 BHDSPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’193.07 16.10.2024 17:31:30
Long 11’701.53 19.23 BQ2SKU
Long 11’431.54 13.57 UNBZSU
Long 10’947.47 8.82 SSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffett über sein grösstes Erfolgsinvestment: "Das beste Geschäft, das ich je gemacht habe"
NEL ASA-Aktie in Grün: NEL macht weniger Verlust - Umsatz verfehlt Prognosen
Solana: Kann SOL auf über 1.000 US Dollar steigen?
ASML-Aktie fällt zweistellig: ASML blickt pessimistischer auf 2025
UnitedHealth-Aktie sackt ab: UnitedHealth hat Ziele für das Jahr konkretisiert
Kurssprung bei Palantir: Das treibt die Aktie an
NVIDIA: Darum sehen Analysten das Top-Potenzial im Chipmarkt bei NVIDIA
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
UBS-Aktie im Minus: Überarbeitung der Pläne für Abwicklungsfall - UBS-Pensionsfondsgeschäft in USA wohl unter Beschuss von Steueraktivisten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten