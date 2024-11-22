Fluxys LNG ready to implement the14th EU sanctions package

On June 24th, the Council of the European Union adopted a 14th sanctions package against Russia. Fluxys LNG, the Zeebrugge terminal operator, 100% subsidiary of the listed company Fluxys Belgium, has adapted its operational rules to be fully compliant with the adopted sanctions which will be applicable to the existing contracts as from March 26 2025.

Currently, these existing contracts will be continued in full compliance with the sanctions without any negative impact on the financial performance of Fluxys Belgium.

