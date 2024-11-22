Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Fluxys Belgium Aktie
22.11.2024

Fluxys LNG ready to implement the14th EU sanctions package

Fluxys Belgium
13.00 EUR -0.38%
On June 24th, the Council of the European Union adopted a 14th sanctions package against Russia. Fluxys LNG, the Zeebrugge terminal operator, 100% subsidiary of the listed company Fluxys Belgium, has adapted its operational rules to be fully compliant with the adopted sanctions which will be applicable to the existing contracts as from March 26 2025.
Currently, these existing contracts will be continued in full compliance with the sanctions without any negative impact on the financial performance of Fluxys Belgium.

Press contact

Press team: +32 2 282 74 44 • press@fluxys.com 

About Fluxys Belgium

Fluxys Belgium is a Euronext listed subsidiary of infrastructure group Fluxys headquartered in Belgium. With 900 employees the company operates 4,000 kilometers of pipeline, a liquefied Natural Gas terminal totalling a yearly regasification capacity of 174 TWh and an underground storage facility.

Fluxys LNG, a 100% subsidiary of Fluxys Belgium, is the regulated operator of the LNG terminal at Zeebrugge.

As a purpose-led company, Fluxys Belgium together with its stakeholders contributes to a better society by shaping a bright energy future. Building on the unique assets of its infrastructure and its commercial and technical expertise, Fluxys Belgium is committed to transporting hydrogen, biomethane or any other carbon-neutral energy carrier as well as CO2, accommodating the capture, usage and storage of the latter.

www.fluxys.com  


