Fluor JV Places First Concrete for the Los Angeles International Airport Automated People Mover’s Aerial Guideway

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the Fluor-led joint venture LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS) Constructors placed concrete for the first segment of the cast-in-place aerial guideway span for the Automated People Mover (APM) system under construction at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). LINXS Constructors is the design-build joint venture comprised of Fluor, Balfour Beatty, Dragados USA and Flatiron contracted to construct the APM.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005822/en/

Fluor Corporation joint venture placed concrete for the first segment of the cast-in-place aerial guideway span for the Automated People Mover under construction at Los Angeles International Airport. (Photo: Business Wire)

The placement of guideway concrete is the latest construction milestone for the $4.9 billion mega infrastructure project, which is scheduled for completion in 2023. A 2.25 mile elevated electric train system that will transport travelers in and out of the LAX Central Terminal Area, the APM will connect airport terminals to offsite parking facilities and a new Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility while establishing a direct connection with regional public transportation for the first time.

"The APM project is a critical component of plans to transform the world’s third busiest airport as Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Summer Olympics,” said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor’s Infrastructure & Power business. "Logistically, this project is exceptionally challenging, requiring close coordination with numerous public and private entities. As the system takes its aerial form, the future of LAX is steadily being revealed.”

The APM’s 2.25 mile elevated guideway will be constructed using cast-in-place methods, span by span for 93 spans. The average length of each span is 85 feet and an estimated 72,000 cubic yards of concrete will be used to build an entire guideway segment, which includes the foundation piles, columns, guideway deck and concrete tracks. Construction of the guideway deck for the entire APM system will require approximately 304 major concrete placements.

"Most of the early construction progress took place underground to construct and relocate critical utilities and build the guideway foundations,” said Sharon Gookin, executive project director at LINXS Constructors. "Although not completely visible, now our progress is unmistakable and excitement is building among the team and the local community.”

The LINXS Developer team is comprised of Fluor, which is also the design-build joint venture team managing partner, as well as ACS Infrastructure Development, Balfour Beatty, Bombardier Transportation and Hochtief PPP Solutions.

Following construction, LINXS Operators—which includes Fluor, ACS, Bombardier and Hochtief— will provide approximately 25 years of operations and maintenance services.

Fluor’s Infrastructure experience in California includes program management services for the San Bernardino and Orange County highway improvement programs, the LA Exposition Light Rail, the Sprinter Mainline and San Marcos Loop projects and the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor’s 47,000 employees build a better world by designing, constructing and maintaining safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005822/en/