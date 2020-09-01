01.09.2020 03:00:00

Flujo PowerEdge: World's First Monitor Stand with Modular USB-C Multifunction Docking Station launches on Kickstarter

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A year after the debut of the first integrated USB-C Hub and SSD enclosure, Flujo has returned to unveil its next crowd-funded product. The world's first monitor stand with a modular USB-C Hub will launch on Kickstarter this August. As businesses around the world explore the possibility of remote working, Flujo PowerEdge may become the next addition to home workspaces as we adjust to the new normal.

 

The PowerEdge is a monitor stand with a detachable USB-C hub, designed to expand connectivity options at home and offer mobility of portable USB-C hubs, useful whenever users want to take their work outside. It comes with a large variety of ports - two USB-A 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, one USB-C port, SD and microSD card slot, an audio jack, one Ethernet port, and a VGA port. Here are the specification at a glance:

Outputs: 

  • HDMI 2.0: 4K@30Hz
  • SD/MicroSD: Up to 104Mbps
  • USB-A 3.0 x 2: Up to 5Gbps
  • USB-C: Power Delivery of 60W Max
  • Audio: 3.5mm
  • RJ45 (Ethernet): 10/100/1000 Mbps
  • VGA: 1080P

Input: USB-C (Bus Power)

The PowerEdge is equipped with most of the essential ports needed for remote working: 2 USB-A 3.0 ports for file transfer, a USB-C port for device charging, SD and MicroSD card slots for data transfer from a phone or camera, an Ethernet port for stable internet connections, and a basic audio port for sound. The HDMI output can handle a display at 4K 30Hz, enabling users to enjoy gorgeous displays on a 4K screen. The PowerEdge also comes with a VGA port, a nod to the fact that many office monitors still have VGA connections.

Easily assembled and without the need of tools, the PowerEdge provides a comfortable viewing height for monitors and laptops, encouraging good posture and reducing neck strain associated with long hours of sitting. It features a cable holder to aid with the possibility of messy cables sticking out from behind the ports. With the trend in Apple accessory design, the Power Edge is made of aluminum to match the aesthetics of users' iMac or Macbook.

The Kickstarter exclusive will be priced at SGD158 for early bird space, limited to the first 80 units. Be among the first to get the PowerEdge, now available on Kickstarter.

Video - https://cdn5.prnasia.com/202008/Flujo/video.mp4
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200819/2889693-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200819/2889693-1-b
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200819/2889693-1-c

SOURCE Flujo

