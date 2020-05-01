Fluidra® introduces the NEW Blueriiot™ Smart Water Analyzer that makes balancing water easy with accurate anytime, anywhere readings and alerts

When it Comes to Maintaining Water Chemistry it's Time to Get Connected. Stay Balanced.

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Never worry about pool water being out of balance again. The Blueriiot Smart Water Analyzer from Fluidra takes precise readings and lets you know if there's an issue so you can address it immediately.

As a leading manufacturer of innovative pool products, Fluidra's focus is on creating reliable products that make owning and maintaining pools easier for pool owners and more convenient for professionals.

A perfect solution for achieving properly balanced water in any type of pool — above-ground, in-ground, spa, salt or otherwise — the Blueriiot Smart Water Analyzer is a device that either sits in a pool or spa, or is installed professionally at the pool pad (with the Blue Fit50 attachment accessory) and accurately measures four key elements needed to keep water crystal clear — pH, ORP (sanitation potential), conductivity (salinity) and water temperature. This advanced technological tool for testing water balance then sends its readings to the Blueriiot app on any mobile device for constant vigilance on-the-go, as well as to the FREE Virtual Pool Care website where pool service professionals can monitor all of their customers' water care from one easy-view dashboard.

Available with built-in Bluetooth capabilities for manual poolside testing with the tap of a finger or with Wi-Fi connectivity (when paired with the supplemental Wi-Fi Bridge) for round-the-clock watch with automatic chemistry readings taken throughout the day — the Blueriiot Smart Water Analyzer helps prevent common problems associated with unbalanced pool water, like algae blooms, corrosion, scaling, chlorine overdoses and more, before they begin.

A subscription-based app, you can choose the standard "GOLD" Bluetooth version with basic manual operation, or get the premium benefits of Blueriiot "Platinum" (available only with the Wi-Fi enabled device) with automated, real-time readings and alerts sent straight to your smart device for immediate notification if water balance is anything less than perfect.

In such cases where there is an issue with water balance, chemical recommendations are provided, making it easy for pool owners to take matters into their own hands and allowing pool professionals to know exactly what supplies to bring — significantly reducing time spent resolving the issue and increasing the number of service visits they can make.

"Chemical tracking is an essential part of everyday pool maintenance and water balance should be checked periodically. With the information provided by the Blueriiot device, keeping water balanced is easier because you always know the status," explains Mara McCartney, senior product manager of water care. "But what if you're not there to check it? Small issues can quickly become big problems if your water balance is off. The Blueriiot Smart Water Analyzer not only provides peace of mind in knowing that there can always be someone watching over your water, it lets you know exactly what you need to do to bring it back to balanced. So, even when no one is physically there, someone can always be aware."

Additionally, the Blueriiot Smart Water Analyzer keeps a record of past readings, giving professionals a clear look at how the pool system is performing between visits so that they can predict and prevent potential problems and identify if there's a bigger issue at hand.

About Fluidra

Fluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy®, Polaris®, and Zodiac®. To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa.com or call 800-822-7933.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944644/Fluidra_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fluidra