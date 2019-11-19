+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
19.11.2019 17:56:00

Fluidmaster SetFast™ Toilet Bolts And Smart Caps™ - Automatic Adjustment For The Perfect Fit

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidmaster, the #1 toilet repair brand worldwide, introduces its SetFast™ Toilet Bolts and Smart Cap™ Universal Toilet Bowl Caps. The SetFast bolts are ideal for installing a new toilet and automatically adjust to the desired height, and the Smart Caps offer a high-quality replacement for broken or lost toilet bolt caps. Both products are built to last, easy to install and feature a universal design.

The Fluidmaster SetFast Toilet Bolts are an efficient and smart solution to toilet bowl repair and replacement. The bowl-to-floor bolt set easily adjusts from 2 ¼- to 1 ½-inches with a quick twist adjustment, providing the fastest installation possible when replacing a toilet. The innovative design allows the toilet bowl bolts to either shorten or lengthen for a perfect fit, eliminating the need to cut or break off bolts once they are installed. Something plumbers traditionally needed a hacksaw to do.

The Smart Cap Universal Toilet Bolt Caps are made with high-quality polypropylene material to resist cracks or breaks. The screw-on design ensures the caps are not knocked out of place and creates a watertight seal. Installation is easy: simply remove the old cap and nut, set the base, anti-spin washer and old nut, then screw on the cap and you're done.

About Fluidmaster

Established in 1957 and reaching across the world, Fluidmaster remains a family-owned and operated company known for its superior engineering of efficient and reliable toilet components. The company has become an icon in the plumbing industry, with operations in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey and Australia. The company's global headquarters is located in San Juan Capistrano, California. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluidmaster-setfast-toilet-bolts-and-smart-caps--automatic-adjustment-for-the-perfect-fit-300961130.html

SOURCE Fluidmaster

